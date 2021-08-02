7 Self care products that will let you take a break from life under 30 USD

Love begins with you. When you start caring for yourself it kind of becomes addictive and very relaxing. Often we forget to treat ourselves the way we deserve to be. Work, stress and deadlines take over the major part of youthful life where one actually must be living her best. But can self-care go hand in hand with your work from home duties? Well, yes! Check out these curated 7 products that will relax and cool your mind without burning a hole in your pockets and stealing your precious time. Dedicate at least 15 minutes of your day to spoil yourself with these self-care products. It not only amps up your mood, relaxes your mind and takes away your stress, but also calms you down and helps you present yourself to the world better.

Scalp Massager

A scalp massager promotes blood circulation in your scalp and also its thick silicone bristles help stimulate blood flow to the oil glands which reduces stress. You can also use them during the bath to spread the shampoo thoroughly on your headband and also to wash away accumulated residues and dirt from your head.

Price: 6.98 USD

Buy Now

Self Tanning Towelettes

With gentle exfoliating power, these self-tanning towelettes cover your entire face and neck, offering an easy, streak-free and mess-free application every time. It leaves your skin glowing without provoking acne thanks to its anti-ageing, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties.

Price: 28.00 USD

Buy Now

Shower Steamers

This aromatherapy shower melts is the kind of self-care we are talking about here! It’s about the little break you need from the usual drudgeries of life. These shower tablets wrap you with a strong, heavenly Eucalyptus and Mint scent that awakens your senses.

Price: 29.97 USD

Buy Now

Skin Spa Set

Lack of care will make your skin age sooner. Pampering yourself with this jade roller and gua sha set not only massages and relaxes your muscles but also drives healing ions deep into your cells to soothe inflammation, reduce wrinkles, and flush lymphatic waste and puffiness.

Price: 24.00 USD

Buy Now

Fleece Blanket with Sleeves

Rocking those under-eye bags due to lack of sleep, living day and night in front of your digital screens? Stop working and go to sleep and wait, shop these comfy snuggly blankets before you go. The sleeves allow for full arm mobility and the front pouch can store your mobile devices and essentials! Perfect for the sleep-deprived workaholic person that you are!

Price: 21.99 USD

Buy Now

Sheet Masks

Sheet masks are the easiest way to take care of your face. It doesn’t require any time nor does it create any fuss. Gently apply the mask on your face and continue with your work. This relaxing self-care sheet mask set is suitable for all ages, try it out on a spa day or girls night party.

Price: 6.99 USD

Buy Now

Self-waxing Spa Set

This wax kit for hair removal is very durable and light. it is irreplaceable for any waxing needs. It also gives you that mindful moment to ponder on life with sweet background music and remove your hair gently.

Price: 26.99 USD

Buy Now

You are important and everything follows after that. Prioritise yourself first and understand that self-love and self-care are not selfish.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Check out your weekly horoscope predictions from August 2 to August 8