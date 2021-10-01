7 Self care tips to swear by during periods according to a Gynaecologist

Cramps, mood swings, and other symptoms are part of the monthly menstrual cycle. From PMS to a week's period, a woman's cycle can be stressful. She can use this time to pamper herself to relieve stress. For a trouble-free time, try simple self-care methods. Here are some suggestions for all women to practice self-love during this time of the month.

1. Eat Healthy Food

It's natural to crave carbs and sugary foods as your period approaches, but these can deplete your energy while also contributing to mood swings, bloating, and water retention. Instead of reaching for cookies, bagels, and other empty carbohydrates, prioritise protein and healthy fats to stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation, fibre to promote healthy digestion and reduce bloating, and plenty of water to aid digestion, hormone regulation, and hydration. Consume a varied diet that is high in all the suggested vitamins and minerals. Some whole food vitamins, such as riboflavin and thiamine, have been shown to reduce the risk of PMS. Meanwhile, iron is essential because some women suffer from iron deficiency during menstruation.

2. Bathe or use a heating pad

Heat, whether from a heating pad, a warm bath, or a hot shower, is one of the most effective ways to relieve tension and pain caused by cramps or muscle soreness. Furthermore, it may make you feel more relaxed and at ease in general. For an extra boost of pain relief, add some Epsom salt to your bath.

3. Exercise

A little exercise can help lessen some of your PMS and period symptoms. It may relieve stress, bloating, and cramping, whereas a walk or run may encourage your body to release mood-enhancing endorphins. Keep an eye on your energy levels and select a workout that feels good, keeping in mind that just because you're on your period doesn't mean you should always avoid high-intensity workouts. Exercise should not be avoided during the menstrual cycle. Menstrual cramps can be relieved with simple and minor exercises. Some physical exercises can also help to distract you from your discomfort.

4. Have sufficient rest

Good sleep during your period and premenstrual period can help you feel more energetic and regulate your hormones. Make your room a comfortable temperature, turn off screens a few hours before going to sleep, and try to set a time when you wake up and go to sleep at the same time to create an environment that encourages you to get a good night's rest every single day.

5. Avoid junk food

You also have strong food cravings a few days before and during your period. Consume foods that are high in nutrients. The right nutrients can also aid in the relief of menstrual discomfort. You can also treat yourself to some dark chocolate to improve your mood.

6. Herbal tea intake

During your period, you may be advised to drink hot beverages. Menstrual cramps can be relieved naturally by drinking tea. Green tea, chamomile tea, ginger tea, and fenugreek tea are some herbal teas to try. Consider the non - caffeinated options.

7. Take care of yourself

Take advantage of this time to relax. Try some self-care activities such as nail painting, pedicures, a relaxing hair spa, reading novels and so much more. Try any activity that makes you feel better and lifts your mood.

This can be a difficult time with cramps, fatigue, mood swings, and other symptoms. Though it happens every month and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight, but with some self-care and wellness strategies, you may be able to reduce some of the discomforts you experience during your menstrual cycle and premenstrual period.

About the author: Dr Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore.

