7 Sustainable finds from Amazon for people who are environmentally conscious

Sustainability is a frequently used term nowadays when talking about fashion, energy and waste management. In layman’s terms, sustainability is a concept aimed at maintaining our reserve of natural resources while causing least environmental harm. One can be pretty sure that you’ve encountered ads for eco-friendly brushes, biodegradable bags and metal straws at least once in your lifetime. So, what is the hype behind these products and why should one start incorporating them into their everyday lives? For starters, they’re made with materials that decompose quickly in comparison to plastic and secondly, the menace of climate change is upon us. It is naturally our duty to play our part in every small way possible and hence, switching to these eco friendly products would be a good start.

1. BAMBOO TOOTHBRUSHES:

Vegan and cruelty free, bamboo toothbrushes are the perfect starter product for anyone new to sustainability and are far better than using plastic brushes that take centuries to decompose. The body of the brush is curved for the perfect grip and worry not, swapping for the bamboo alternate will in no way compromise with your brushing habit.

2. BIODEGRADABLE GARBAGE BAGS

The hassle to collect plastic bags from here and there in order to line the dustbin is archaic. These Oxo-Biodegradable garbage bag sets come in handy to save the day. Unlike others, these bags have a detachable tie string that can be fastened while throwing the garbage out. Well suited for homes, hotels and commercial spaces, be sure to check this product out!

3. METAL STRAWS

If we calculate the number of straws that we’ve collectively utilised while picking up iced coffee on the go, the number will put us to shame owing to the total wastage done. A smart alternative is purchasing reusable metal or stainless steel straws. Easy to carry and wash (due to the complementary cleaning brush), metal straws are the ultimate sustainable accessory for Gen Z to carry.

4. ECO CONSCIOUS SANITARY PADS

Sanitary products contribute to a lot of waste globally. To combat this problem, eco-friendly variants in plant-based compositions are coming to the rescue. Available in two sizes and paired with a paper disposal bag, they’re perfect for a hassle-free disposal.

5. BAMBOO COTTON EAR BUDS

The pointless usage of plastic in ear swabs can be eradicated by switching to the bamboo ones. Comfortable and safe to use, the elongated body has a bamboo mix along with cotton tips. This small but easy change in your everyday life can certainly have a huge impact.

6. PLANTABLE SEED PENS

Calling all the artsy fellas! These beautiful pens have a seed deposit at the end so when it runs out of ink, the pen can be planted as a sapling. This product having 4 times less plastic and a strong grip makes for the perfect gift for a stationary fanatic.

7. ORGANIC FACIAL TISSUE

These tissues are made with 100 percent organic bamboo pulp and decompose within 6 months. Hypoallergenic, paraben free, BPA free and unbleached, they can be used by kids as well. No more buying the traditional tissue lot! Switch to these sustainable ones and be a part of collective change.

