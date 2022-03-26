7 Things to include in your bedtime routine for a sound slumber

Sleep is an integral part of our mental, emotional and physical health, lack of it can cause serious disruptions in our day-to-day management of activities. Yet, the amount of sleep each person needs depends on several factors including age. Infants need around 16 hours of sleep each day, while teenagers need 9 hours and the recommended amount for adults is 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep. The amount of sleep required increases if a person is deprived of sleep in the previous days, thereby creating a “sleep debt”.

Furthermore, Samar Hafeez a Psychologist and a Certified holistic health coach explains that inadequate sleep leads to more than just the feeling of being tired. It can negatively interfere with attention, concentration, reasoning, problem solving and decision-making capabilities. It is normal to have an occasional sleepless night, but if it has become a routine, then you should consider evaluating your sleep habits.

Make good night sleep a priority: Block 7 hours for uninterrupted sleep on a daily basis. Fix a regular sleep-wake schedule: Set and stick to a regular bedtime schedule. Sleep and wake up on same time daily even on weekends {with rare exceptions}. This helps circadian rhythm your ‘biological clock’ to work efficiently. Maintain a sleep diary: Stress and anxious thoughts are major contributors of a sleepless night. Whenever you feel you are excessively worrying, write down the racing thoughts in a diary, this can help alleviate stress and anxiety to a great extent. Avoid electronics before bedtime: Blue light emitted out of the LED screens hampers the production of Melatonin in the body and fools the brain into thinking it’s still daytime even though night time. Practice bedtime rituals: Physical rituals such as changing into bedtime clothing, brushing teeth, combing hair indicates the brain that the bedtime is here. Keep bed for sleep and sex only: Avoid working or eating on bed. Sex on the other hand is known to reduce stress hormones in the body and often contribute to better sleep quality. Do not stay awake in bed for long: If you have not fallen asleep within 30 minutes of getting into bed or have woken up and are finding difficult to fall back to sleep, then move to another comfortable location or meditate. This helps in reframing the association of bed as a place to rest/sleep rather a place to stay awake. Avoid checking cell phones for emails or texts. Return back to bed only when sleepy. Sleep aiding accessories like earplugs, eye masks, sound conditioners could also positively contribute to good quality sleep.

Getting good quality sleep on a regular basis is absolutely imperative for optimal immune function and general wellness. Try all the above methods to get an excellent quality sleep on a regular basis.

