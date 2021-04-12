7 Tips to control weight gain and diabetes while working from home

Working from home has had many negative impacts on us and one of the prime factors is health issues. Many people are suffering from weight gain and diabetes. So, Dr Rajiv Manek, Consultant Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, tells you how to control that.

It has been over a year that the world is still fighting Coronavirus. To curb the spread of Covid-19 in our country, people have been asked to follow the Covid protocols like wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and staying indoors. Working from home is one of them and most of us have been doing this now for a year. Constantly staying at home, bingeing on sugary and junk foods, lacking physical workout, etc. have contributed to weight gain in many people. Some are also suffering from diabetes. Existing diabetes patients are struggling with weight and are unable to lower their blood sugar levels during the pandemic. But we cannot accept this helplessness and let our blood sugar levels spike. We have to use certain easy hacks at home to lose weight and control diabetes. So, Dr Rajiv Manek, Consultant Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, has shared some tips regarding this issue.

Watch what you put into your mouth

Mindful eating is essential. Try to break down the foods into proteins, fats, and carbohydrates to determine if the food is good or bad for you. If you have diabetes or are obese then avoid eating food laden with sugar or high in carbohydrates.

Get physically active

People have been asked to avoid travelling and work from home. There is not much physical activity in our space. Hence, people should include exercises like brisk walking while maintaining social distance. Keep stretching throughout the day to stay active and fresh. Opt for desk workouts, try to do squats, push-ups, pull-ups and light-weight bearing exercises.

Plan your meals

Have a proper structure of what you are going to eat and avoid. Get rid of processed, oily and junk food. Read the nutrition labels before buying snacks. Do not start your day with fried foods as you may end up feeling lethargic. Keep your workspace away from the kitchen or else you will keep on eating and gaining weight. Avoid using electronic gadgets while eating and do not skip your meals. Maintain the same meal timing every day.

Follow a well-balanced diet

Incorporate a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables into the diet. Replace your fried meals with a bowl of salad or soup to skip those calories. That will keep your glucose levels in control and help you deal with insulin resistance. Out of 5 meals in a day, replace at least one meal with a big bowl of salad and another with a bowl of fruits. Fresh fruits are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Instead of popping vitamin supplements or pills, just eat fresh fruits. Opt for an early dinner that is by 7.30 PM in the evening. Desserts should be consumed in the first half of the day. Try to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Have green tea, black tea or black coffee for that metabolic boost. Practice portion control and bid adieu to your habit of midnight snacking. Avoid grazing in between the meals. Prefer baked snacks and avoid sugar-laden cookies. Curb your urge for binge eating. Avoid emotional eating just because you are overwhelmed.

Keep a tab on your diabetes

Avoid skipping medication and take the ones prescribed by the doctor. Do not self-medicate as it can be fatal for you. Get a sound sleep at night Cortisol is a stress hormone. High cortisol levels lead to elevated blood sugar levels. It also promotes unhealthy eating habits. So, sound sleep at night will reduce cortisol levels. Try to get at least 7-8 hours of sound sleep during the night and taking power naps in the day can be helpful. Get rid of stress Yoga and meditation will help you stay stress-free. Spend time doing what you like. Speak to your family and friends via video calls or phone. Take out some me time for self-love. Be at peace with your inner-self. Pay attention to what your body is telling you.

