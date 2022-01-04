7 Tips to embrace healthy and happy ageing

Whether you’re mindlessly scrolling through social media or reading a magazine at the doctor’s office; you can’t help but notice how most magazines and people on social media offer you tips on how to look younger. As we age, it is more important than ever that we move on from the youth-obsessed approach to life. After all, it is finally time to ditch anti-ageing hacks and find solace is activities that truly fuel your joy. So, we present a few ways you can walk into your golden years to embrace healthy and happy ageing.

It would be wise to be kind to your skin. Pay special attention to skincare as the skin tends to lose some of the elasticity that comes easily during youth. Since you’re more prone to age spots and wrinkles, simply maintain a stringent moisturising regimen and use sunscreen to protect your body from harmful UV rays of the sun. It is 2022 and now more than ever, we’ve come to realise that mental health matters a great deal. Hence you must ensure that you embrace friends in life who uplift you and dedicate a little time each day to engage in an activity that truly makes you happy; be it me-time or even a self-care routine. Staying hydrated by drinking lots of water is a must. You can also have coconut water or freshly made fruit juices (without any added sugar) as an alternative to keep things interesting. If you are habituated to smoking or alcohol consumption, then it is time to quit or decrease your dependency on it. Not only does this harm your organs, but puts you at great risk of disease. If exercise has never been a hobby, then you can look at other ways to stay fit such as taking a stroll with your friends. Joining a laughter club at the local park where people also indulge in light yoga. It is imperative that you lower the risk of obesity and keep your energy levels up. While you must maintain a fitness regimen, you must also ensure that you opt for cancer screenings and wellness tests on a yearly basis to ensure you live free of ailments. Ensure you get over 8 hours of sound slumber each day.

Remember that ageing gracefully doesn’t mean that you must appear younger than you are. It is simply a scenario where you do things that make you happy and keep you well so you live your best life.

Also Read: Healthy hobbies that retired couples can undertake together