7 Tips to keep your eyes healthy, hydrated and reduce the risk of any diseases

Eyes are one of the most important parts of our face. Most of us often underestimate the value of eyes and don’t take care of them in the right way. As a result, it starts to get different eye problems like glaucoma, cataract, etc. But we should take care of our eyes and do a check-up every 6 months to see of everything is alright. So, here are some tips to give your eyes optimal health.

Healthy Diet

Make sure you are on a healthy diet on a daily basis. Include proteins, veggies, antioxidants, fruits in your foods. Fatty fish like salmon contains omega-3 which boosts the health of your eyes.

Itching your eyes

We often rub our eyes a lot to get some temporary relief from the itchiness. But it actually damages our eyes as they are very sensitive and worsens the infection. So, you can simply put a damp and clean cloth on the eyes for some time. If needed, consult an eye doctor to get a drop for this issue.

For contact lenses

If you wear lenses, then wash your hands before wearing the lenses or taking it out as there can be bacteria on the palms that can cause serious issues to your eyes. So, always keep your hands clean.

Exercise daily

Regular exercises remove toxins from the eyes and keep it healthy. It also reduces the risk of common eye problems. Stay safe from the sun When you are going outside, wear sunglasses always to protect the eyes from the harmful UV rays. But you should have good quality sunglasses from a proper optical store. Stay hydrated Drink more water to keep your eyes hydrated and reduce the risk of any eye diseases. Limit the exposure to screen Limit the exposure of your eyes to the screens. Constantly sitting in front of computers, mobile, laptops and tabs can make your eyes dry. So, always sit keeping an arm’s length between you and your screen. Also Read: 4 Ways spirituality can make you healthier mentally and physically

