7 Warning signs of sleep disorder and how to get it treated

When you continue to have severe sleep problems, it can often result in sleep disorder. So, before it becomes too late, watch the warning signs of sleep disorder and consult your doctor right away.

Sleep problems are one of the most common issues that people face. Due to our hectic life, we often are not able to fall asleep quickly and have sound sleep. If this continues for a long time, then it becomes a sleep disorder. So, before it is too late, watch the warning signs of sleep disorder, so that you can get it treated in time.

Sleep disorder warning signs:

1. You are constantly taking more than 30 minutes to fall asleep.

2. Have fatigue or irritability even after having 7-8 hours of sleep.

3. Waking up numerous times in the middle of the night.

4. You need to take frequent or long naps during the day.

5. You easily fall asleep while watching TV or listening to music.

6. There are long snoring and breathing noises in your sleep.

7. You need a stimulant like caffeine that keeps you awake during the day time.

Diagnosis of sleep disorder:

The first step to diagnose your sleep problem is to track your sleep quality with a journal. Write your daily sleep pattern- hours of long, time of going to bed and waking up, sleep quality, any factors that can affect your sleep like caffeine, alcohol, exercise, etc. Track these things and keep a record of everything in the journal. This can help you to consult your doctor later for this issue. Your doctor may ask you several questions regarding your daily life. This journal will guide you to answer those questions.

Causes of sleep disorder:

Nasal and sinus inflammation.

Asthma.

High blood pressure.

Parkinson’s disease.

Clinical depression.

Anxiety.

Poor sleep pattern.

Poor lifestyle habits.

Excessive stress.

Poor dietary.

Types of sleep disorder:

Insomnia.

Restless Legs Syndrome.

Sleep Apnea.

Narcolepsy.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder.

Kleine-Levin Syndrome.

Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

DISCLAIMER: If you continue to have sleep problems for a prolonged time, then consult your doctor without any further delay.

