8 Awesome ways to use pumpkin seeds and grab the health benefits they offer

The first memory you probably have of pumpkin seeds is the slimy beige seeds that are extracted from a pumpkin’s belly. However, once peeled, these green-hued seeds are quite edible. Some like to roast them and sprinkle them with herbs for a quick snack, but others consume them raw along with their breakfast. While they might seem tiny, these seeds are power-packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. Read on to discover some of the health benefits they bring you as well as nifty ways to add them to your daily diet.

Intriguing health benefits they bring

If you’re wondering about the benefits of pumpkin seeds and how to use them, then you should know that they are an exceptional resource of protein and unsaturated fats. Snacking regularly on these seeds ensures that you meet all the omega-6 fatty acids, iron, and calcium requirements of your body. They are also blessed with B2 and folate. While some consume these to keep their blood sugar levels balanced, others snack on them to control their blood pressure or even get a sound sleep at night.

Creative ways to consume pumpkin seeds

Whether you’re big fans of these seeds or have been a bit averse to the way they taste, we bring you some exciting ways to include them in your meals so you can get a healthy dose of pumpkin seeds routinely.

Use a generous dose of this to garnish your salad. It shall add crunch and texture to your leafy greens. If you’re making a protein shake, you can toss in a few spoons of pumpkin seeds to add more nutrients to your meal. You can add ample amounts of this to your smoothie bowl. Use them to top up your soup. In fact, you can even make pumpkin soup and add the seeds as a liberal garnish. Use them to replace pinenuts in your pesto pasta. If you snack frequently, replace your regular bag of chips with a trail mix that has lots of pumpkin seeds. Whether you’re making charcuterie or simply serving wine and cheese, serve pumpkin seeds to add nutrition and crunch to your cheese platter. Just as there is almond butter, you can try your hand at homemade pumpkin seed butter as it can be a healthy substitute for butter.

Try to incorporate pumpkin seeds into your diet on a regular basis to enjoy a whole host of health benefits!

Also Read: 4 Magical benefits of green tea for your face