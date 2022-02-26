8 Best foot creams for cracked heels from Amazon

Painful cracked heels not only make your feet sad but also make them look ugly. Yup, all of us hate cracked heels but it's quite common and has affected us too. Dry skin on the heels that hardens and cracks is common, especially in the winter. Not taking proper care of it will only result in the spreading of the callus all under your feet. This can occur in both adults and children and seems to affect women more often than men.

Reasons for cracked heels

Cracked heels are caused when increased pressure on the feet pad splits the dry skin around that area. It may cause discomfort when going barefoot but for most people, it isn’t a serious issue while for some it can be extremely painful and cause inflammation. Constant friction from the back of your shoes, overweight, lack of moisture are a few common reasons for cracked heels. In some cases, dry, cracked skin could be a sign of a more significant health issue, such as diabetes or loss of nerve function.

How to cure cracked heels

From moisturising your feet often to keeping your feet away from the contact of harsh soaps and detergents that can damage the natural skin barrier and dry out the skin, there are several ways to cure cracked heels though every process takes its own time and requires your patience. Using a loofah or foot scrubber can help remove dead skin from your heels. You can also apply liquid bandages to cracks to seal the wound and prevent infections or further cracking. But if all these ways seem to be too much for you use foot creams before sleep every day to cure cracked heels gradually.

Here are 8 best foot creams for cracked heels

1. The Moms Co. Foot Cream

If you are looking for relief from cracked heels, swollen feet and tired feet and ankles, this is the cream for you. It is a fine combination of shea butter and peppermint essential oil that hydrates and nourishes your feet and is also suitable for pregnancy and post-pregnancy tired feet.

Price: Rs 199

2. Trycone Cracked Heel Repair Foot Cream

Made from a combination of rose petal extract, rose oil and kokum butter, this is the cream you want for rose petal like feet. While the anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits of rose oil soothe the inflammations and kokum butter helps repair the dry and cracked heels.

Price: Rs 329

3. Vaadi Herbals Foot Cream

Cocoa butter is another powerful natural moisturiser that helps calm the nerves and seeps into the layers of skin to cure allergies. This herbal formula with ingredients to keep off the microbial activity from the skin surface and greatly reduces the water loss from the skin’s surface, while allowing the skin to breathe are an excellent choice to cure cracked heels.

Price: Rs 195

4. Foot Cream For Rough, Dry and Cracked Heel

With the goodness aloe vera and papaya that exfoliates dead skin cells gently & help in promoting new skin renewal, this foot cream by Moha helps to heal and repair cracks, making heels soft and smooth. It also improves blood circulation and re-energises your feet.

Price: Rs 240

5. Fixderma Foot Cream

If you are suffering from diabetic foot syndrome, scaly skin, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and pruritus, chapped and cracked heels, apply this cream generously on the affected area and put your socks on after. Use it twice a day and gently massage your feet to let the skin absorb the cream.

Price: Rs 445

6. Plum Coffee Foot Cream

Give your feet a coffee treatment with this aromatic cream that soothes and moisturises your feet with oodles Of rich shea butter, cocoa butter, Brazil nut oil, coffee arabica seed oil and sunflower oil. It leaves your feet silky soft and cures cracked and chapped heels.

Price: Rs 276

7. Matra Foot Cream for Cracked Heels

Curated with a special ayurvedic formulation this foot cream is enriched with rich moisturising ingredients that repair dry feet and render them soft and healthy. It softens calluses and soothes inflamed skin. Infused with tea tree oil, it also removes tan and whitens the feet!

Price: Rs 412

8. Dr V Leg & Foot Cream

Need a vegan-friendly treatment for cracked and sore feet? Dr V’s foot cream is a scientifically formulated luxurious cream abundant with natural botanical oils to refresh legs and feet, keeping them healthy and relaxed and is one of the best foot creams for cracked heels.

Price: Rs 1600

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

