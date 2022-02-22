8 Best home gym equipments for those who want to workout at home

If you work from home or are a stay at home mom then working out from home is the best option for you. Working out everyday for a minimum of 30 minutes is a must! If you are a workout freak then you already know the endless benefits of a good workout session. What if we told you that you can take your entire workout routine up a notch? Here, we have a list of products that will not only make your working out easier but also extra fun!

Best home gym equipment

1. Ab Roller

An ab roller can help you target your arms, back, and core in a solo sweat session. If you need a break from crunches and sit-ups, this tiny gadget will put your muscles to work and change up your routine. It provides a sturdy grip and is anti-skid and anti-slip.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

2. Resistance Bands

Resistance bands can help you challenge your upper and lower body basically anywhere at home. Do squats, lunges, and more with these bands that come in five different tension levels. Unique stitch sewing technology and reinforced hemming makes these stretch bands more durable and elastic. Anti-slip light weight fabric resistance toning band never slips while doing home workout exercises.

Price: Rs.1249

Buy Now

3. Non-Slip Yoga Mat

This yoga mat helps absorb sweat and prevents sliding, so you can flow from one pose to the next. Grip all-purpose premium exercise yoga mat comes with an excellent slip resistant advantage to prevent injuries and perform any move with confidence. The wavy bottom side stops the mat from sliding on the floor and gives you that much needed extra grip!

Price: Rs.1998

Buy Now

4. Foam Roller

A heavy workout can cause immense strain to your muscles and cause unbearable pain. This foam roller will help relax and loosen your muscles after an intense workout. It can be used before as well as after an intense workout as it relieves muscle tension and improves flexibility.

Price: Rs.949

Buy Now

5. Pilates Ball

This mini pilates ball will help you get to the core of your flexibility and balance challenges. This little tool will keep your abs engaged during leg lifts, spider triceps, and toe touches.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

6. Skipping Rope

A tangle-free skipping rope for those days when you want to squeeze in a cardio session in your bedroom or living room. Yes, you can do double unders and not have to think twice about tripping on the floor.

Price: Rs.474

Buy Now

7. Pull-Up Bar

An adjustable doorway pull up bar to save your money on a gym membership while getting an awesome workout right from the comfort of your own doorway. It features padded foam grips for comfort against your hands and heavy-duty steel construction features with black powder coating to prevent rust and corrosion.

Price: Rs.1149

Buy Now

8. Yoga Ball

This yoga ball will make reshaping your body more fun and something you will not want to skip. It stimulates the muscles of the core which will improve your body posture, balance and movement control. It will also stimulate stability in your muscles and will also ensure that all your muscles are used in exercise.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

This list of best home gym equipments will have your home workout sorted for a very long time!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Top spring beauty essentials you need to stock your beauty arsenal with before March



