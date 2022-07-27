8 Best self-care essentials to pamper and relax yourself

Self-care essentials are essential for a reason. When life gets tough and everything around seems hard to deal with, it calls for self-care. This is where self-care essentials come into the picture. These essentials can be anything that just makes you feel good and pampered. These self-care essentials can be different for different people. For example, some may find a pampering bath peaceful, while others might need a self-care book for some words of wisdom. This article contains all such things that one can indulge in for self-care. People who are just beginning to know the concept of essentials, can find here many products that can soothe and relax them in multiple ways. Take a look at all these products.

Self-care essentials that you must try

1. The Ayurvedic Self-Care Handbook: Holistic Healing Rituals for Every Day and Season

If you are having a bad day and feel stuck, then this book with motivational values can help you out. It is a guide to ancient healing in 10 minutes or less. The book mentions ways which can help you boost and stabilize your energy via yogic practice of breathing. You can find ways to reduce physical and emotional stress through yoga poses and teas, in this book.

Price $15.29

2. BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Facial Beauty Tools

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set is designed to reduce facial puffiness and muscle tension. The set can be used for a self-care pampering session at home. You can also use it to tone muscles, energizer the skin and make it look more lifted. Gua sha helps in improving fine lines and shaping jawline. The duo can help in keeping the skin refreshed and calm.

Price $6.99

3. SpaLife Pink Hand, Foot, Nail, & Face 10-Piece Spa Set

When life seems to take a toll on you, you need to pause and take a moment to take good care of yourself. This spa set from SpaLife is a self-care essential product that rejuvenates you and helps you get back to life with full vigor. The set contains gloves, face wraps, cuticle wraps and foot sockies, specially designed to give you a great at home spa time. The face wraps contain avocado and vitamin C for intense nourishment of the skin. Nail cuticle wraps and gloves contain natural extracts like cucumber and cocoa butter for that extra dose of moisturization.

Price $19.99

4. NuFACE MINI Starter Kit

NuFace Mini starter kit contains a facial toning device along with gel primer. The duo goes hand in hand to de-stress you and provide you with a home facial spa. Not only it helps in relaxing the facial muscles, but also provides skin care benefits like reduction of appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Get your hands on this kit or present it to your friends and family for that special self-care session.

Price $146.30

5. Douce Nuit Luxury Spa Gift Baskets

This is an at-home spa gift basket that is loaded with products created from natural bamboo and lavender. Bamboo is supposed to be highly effective at keeping the body refreshed and revitalized. Lavender, on the other hand, is known for its aromatherapy and revitalizing scent. The spa basket contains full-size products including bubble bath, body lotion, body scrub, shower gel bath salts, loofah, body massager, wooden facial massager, 2-in-1 dry skin brush, pumice stone, bath bomb and soap flower. This is the ultimate self-caring essential that one can have to keep oneself energetic, relaxed and ready for stressful times.

Price $44.99

6. Nurture By Nature Pamper Gift Basket

Nurture by Nature Pamper gift basket is for those who wish to have a great time pampering themselves or want to keep their loved one relaxed. This special luxury gift basket contains 6 premium products that can help you attain a relaxing home-spa session. The products included are full-sized products which last long for a sensational relaxing experience. All the ingredients in these products are natural, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free for a mystical calming impact on your body.

Price $36.99

7. KISMETICS - Silk Sleep Set, Silky Pillowcase with Large Scrunchie and Eye Mask

This soft pillowcase, eye mask and scrunchie, are crafted with high quality vegan silk which feel super smooth. The fabric limits friction and helps retain moisture in the hair, which results in soft, healthy hair. It is one of the rare self-care essentials which people usually do not pay attention to, but can relieve stress to a great extent by enhancing the quality of sleep. Not just this, this combo helps in taking care of the skin, as the fabric prevents sleep wrinkles. The sleep mask can help in enriching your sleeping experience and blocking out the light for a stress-free sleep.

Price $14.99

8. Fresh Faze Lavender Shower Steamer

Fresh Faze lavender shower steamer is meant for converting your shower into your very own spa. It has the soothing scent of lavender flowers, which helps in reducing stress and calming down your body. These shower steamers release a relaxing scent from the essential oils derived from lavender flowers for relieving congestion and clearing your airways. Each steamer is individually wrapped and can last for around 2-3 baths. Opt for these steamers on a stressful day and relax your body.

Price $19.99

There are days in our lives when getting out of bed or getting to work feels really hard. It can be due to stress, physical issues or simply lack of motivation. Those are the days when self-care essentials come really handy. Try getting your hands on these products and opt for a more relaxed and calm life.

