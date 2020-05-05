8 Common food combinations that are bad for your health

Are you aware of these bad food combinations that can have severe health issues? If not, read on to find out.

Food is very important for us as they are the primary source of energy, however, we cannot just eat anything and at anytime. The right kind of food will help us to get good health and that's why we should know when and which are the right combinations of foods are good. There are several food combinations that are quite common and have been followed, however, they are actually harmful.

Because of our busy lives, we hardly pay attention to what we eat. When hungry we don't think of what is a right or bad combo and we eat foods as per their availability. But they will eventually harm you. Common food combinations such as fruits in yogurt, tomato & cucumbers and beer & nuts are actually dangerous. They can hinder digestive processes and lead to stomach issues, nausea, fatigue and gas among others.

1. Water and food

We often drink water or juice with our meals but is not at all good for your body. Water dilutes our stomach acids which are very important for digestion and breaking down of nutrients. One can drink water half and hour prior to meals as the same can help us to avoid overeating.

2. Banana and milk

Banana and milk is another bad food combination as it can lead to heaviness. It can also make your body and mind lethargic. If you cannot resist the milkshake, then add a pinch of nutmeg, cardamom or cinnamon for better digestion.

3. Cheese and beans

Cheese and beans is a common combination in Mexican cuisine, however, it can lead to bloating, gas and other digestion related problems. So, if you have a weak digestive system then try and avoid this food combination.

4. Juice and cereal

Many of us like to drink juice and cereal during breakfast to feel energetic throughout the day. However, one should note that the acids in fruit juices like orange juice can hinder the breaking down of carbohydrates as it affects the enzyme activity. You can have juice around an hour before or after having cereals.

5. Tomatoes with cucumbers

Tomatoes and cucumbers are another popular food combinations. You will find them together in many dishes especially in salads. However, their combo is not that really healthy. The sane can hamper the biochemical pathways of our body. Both of them have different digestion time and it can confuse the system. So, ideally, have them separately.

6. Potatoes with meat

Many chicken and mutton curries have potatoes and how can we forget the combo of steak and fries. Unfortunately, this one too is unhealthy and heavy food combinations. While potatoes demand alkalotic digestive fluids meat demands acidic ones. It can lead to heartburn, belching and gas among others.

7. Beer with nuts

Many people like to drink chilled beer with nuts. They are not a healthy combo for your body. The salty nuts lead to dehydration and other health issues. Sodium leads to fluid loss and we get thirsty and we end drinking more beer. And more beer means health issues including beer belly and weight gain.

8. Yogurt with fruit

Several people especially health enthusiasts like to add favourite fruits to yogurt for a more nutrient-packed meal. But one should avoid it as the bacteria of yogurt will act on the sugar present in fruits and leads to toxins, cold, allergies. Also, the acid of fruits and protein of yogurt can affect digestion. And sometimes it can lead to allergies too. You can have yogurt with honey, cinnamon or raisins instead of fresh fruits.

