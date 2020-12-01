8 Common signs and symptoms that indicate you have kidney disease

Kidney diseases can occur due to high blood pressure, diabetes and family history of kidney failure. It can be treated at an early stage if the symptoms are noticed. So, here are some common symptoms of kidney diseases.

But kidney diseases can be treated early if you notice the signs. They will not be so obvious, so you have to keep a regular check on them. Here are some common symptoms of kidney diseases.

Common symptoms of kidney diseases:

Extremely tired

Abnormalities in the kidney functions can lead to the buildup of toxins and impurities in the blood. This makes people tired and less energetic and they cannot concentrate on their work. Along with this, it can also cause anaemia which is a prime reason for feeling lethargic.

Trouble in sleeping

When Kidneys are not filtering the toxins properly, as a result, they are still in the blood. This creates trouble while sleeping on a daily basis.

Dry and itchy skin

Dry and itchy skin is one of the prime reasons for kidney problems. Due to improper filtration in the kidney, there are no important nutrients in the blood which makes your skin dry and itchy.

Frequent urination

If you need to go to the loo frequently, especially at night, then it might be a sign of kidney disease as the filters have been damaged. This can also be a sign of a urine infection.

Blood in urine

Healthy kidneys keep red blood cells in the body while filtering the wastes from the blood. But a damaged kidney cannot filter them properly and the blood cells may start to leak out into the urine.

It is very foamy

If your urine has excessive bubbles that you need to flush several times, then it’s a sign of kidney disease because it’s the protein in the urine.

Eye puffiness Your kidney is leaking a lot of protein into the urine and hence you are getting puffiness around your eyes. Poor appetite You have a very poor appetite and your muscles are cramping. This happens due to toxins in the blood, low levels of calcium and uncontrolled phosphorus. Also Read: Here’s how yoga is beneficial to reduce stress and increase mindfulness

