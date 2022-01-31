8 Dental tools that will help you maintain oral hygiene and give you the perfect smile

Your smile is your asset and it needs to be taken care of. Looking after your teeth and maintaining oral hygiene will not only keep your teeth strong and white, but will also give you that infectious smile. The dental care aisle has a wide variety of products that can have your head spinning. Hence, we have curated a list of a few tools that will act as a saviour for your teeth.

Colgate ProClinical Whitening Electric Toothbrush

This sonic electric toothbrush comes with extra soft bristles that will start whitening your teeth from day 1. The brush head, powered by SONIC technology removes surface stains with upto 30,000 strokes per minute. It moves side to side and up and down, cleaning 5 times better than a manual toothbrush. It features a handy 2-minute timer featuring a quadrant pacer that switches off when you reach the 2-minute mark. The soft bristles gently care for your gums while you brush. It also comes with a travel case.

Price: Rs.3779

Buy Now

Colgate Charcoal Deep Clean Toothpaste

Revive your senses with this toothpaste that has the goodness of bamboo charcoal and wintergreen mint for a clean mouth experience. This gel based toothpaste is extracted with expertise. Bamboo Charcoal is known for cleaning properties and Wintergreen Mint is known to freshen breath. It will keep your teeth and gums healthy, prevent tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath.

Price: Rs.175

Buy Now

Caresmith Pro+ Cordless Oral Flosser

With an adjustable water pressure feature, this oral flosser allows you to set the water intensity that suits your oral hygiene needs! It also comes with an additional 3 standard modes - normal, soft and pulse that have been specially calibrated by experts to provide the optimal flossing experience! It has the largest capacity tank available and provides continuous flossing for an entire session. The removable full-opening design allows thorough cleaning thus preventing formation of bacteria and limescale deposits!

Price: Rs.2089

Buy Now

Avnish Dental Tooth Pick & Stick

This toothpick helps to remove plaque and food particles between the teeth and prevent gum disease and dental caries. It has a non-slip design that provides better control to prevent scratching of gums, it quickly removes dental calculus and helps remove residue that floss cannot clean.

Price: Rs.169

Buy Now

AGARO Ultra Plus Portable Oral Irrigator

This waterproof oral irrigator has 4 modes - the soft mode is for gentle cleaning of sensitive gums, the normal mode is for deep cleaning below the gumline and between the teeth, the pulse mode is to massage and stimulate the gums, and the custom mode is for deep cleaning and stimulating the gums with selected water pressure.

Price: Rs.2008

Buy Now

UrbanBotanics Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

This powder whitens your teeth with the power of activated coconut charcoal. It’s your new best friend for detoxifying the mouth, removing bad breath, and gently polishing away stains quickly and easily. The naturally brilliant formula eliminates stains caused by coffee, wine, and other foods you can't live without. With as little as one dab and a brush stroke, our powder leaves your teeth whiter without the sensitivity associated with standard kits and strips.

Price: Rs.329

Buy Now

Colgate MaxFresh Plax Antibacterial Mouthwash

This mouthwash removes over 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath and cavities, giving you a fresher and cleaner mouth than brushing alone. It has an extra refreshing peppermint flavour. Provides up to 64 percent healthier gums. It is antibacterial yet alcohol-free so you experience no burning sensation, just an instant blast of freshness and 10x longer cooling sensation compared to brushing alone. It can also help prevent cavities, protect against germ build-up and provide healthier gums.

Price: Rs.216

Buy Now

Tongue Scraper Cleaner

This kit comes with 2 tongue cleaners and one free travel case. Made from superior grade stainless steel, it is non-toxic and sterlisible, provides a comfortable grip and ensures it is smooth on the tongue without risk of nicks. It is a suitable tool for plaque removal, bad breath and to restore oral hygiene or taste sensation.

Price: Rs.251

Buy Now