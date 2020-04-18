8 Easy and natural ways to strengthen the knees

Suffering from knee pain? 8 simple ways to keep your knees healthy.

Millions of people around the world suffer from knee pain including people of all ages. If you thought you’re young and won't experience this, you’re wrong. It can affect people of all ages and even deteriorates if not taken proper care. Keeping your knees strong is important for more than one reason. They support your body weight and take the burn of the impact from walking, running and pretty much everything you do in your daily life.

Whether you’re young, an athlete or a daily runner, a little bit of knee pain can affect anyone. Replacements surgery might be one of the most successful medical procedures, but that doesn’t mean you should wait for it and let your knee health take a toll on you. The good news is that mild to moderate knee pain can often be successfully treated at home. There are several ways to combat pain naturally.

Here are 8 easy ways to keep knee pain away and your joints in good health.

Keep moving

Exercise is the holy grail of good health. The more you move, the less stiffness you’ll have. Take time for walks and get active to keep knee pain at bay.

Shed extra kilos

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial if you suffer from knee pain. For every kilo you put on, your knees will become weaker and won’t be able to handle the weight.

Correct your posture

Slouching puts pressure on your knees and hips which can lead to knee pain. Sitting or standing in a poor posture for long periods can worsen the problem. So, make a point of sitting with a straight back and standing tall.

Eat more fruits and veggies

Antioxidants found in fruits and veggies protect the cells from damage and alleviate joint inflammation and pain.

Add omega-3 fatty acids

Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are great sources of omega-3 fatty ids, which help keep your joints healthy and reduce inflammation and knee pain.

Flex your muscles

If you have knee problems, flexing the muscles can help. Contact a professional therapist to help you out with the kind of moves should you do and how.

Pick the right shoes

Choose shoes that are appropriate for the activity you perform. Comfortable and supportive shoes promote proper alignment of the joints which can help people suffering from knee pain.

Don’t overdo it

Exercise and stretching do help but not when you overdo it. Overdoing it will put more stress on your knees and make the condition worse. Stop pushing so hard if it pains every time you exercise.

Note: Every individual is different and some of these methods might not suit certain people. It is important to talk to your doctor before incorporating any of the methods mentioned above in your daily routine.

