8 Easy tips to deal with flatulence and to stop farting

Did you know that generally, people fart 14-23 times a day? Farting is a natural byproduce of a fine digestive system and passing gas from the body through this way is extremely important otherwise you will get bloated like a balloon. Farts are odourless and most of the gas you pass is generally swallowed air, other gases are produced in your digestive tract when the food you consume is broken down. While passing and producing gas is a natural part of the body, a lot of people feel uncomfortable and avoiding it is the best bet. However, farting cannot be stopped completely but you can reduce the amount of gas in your system with the ways mentioned below.

If you feel that you fart a lot or have excessive gas then here are some easy tips to deal with this and to reduce flatulence.

Eat slowly and mindfully

Most of the gas in our body is created by swallowing air. Of course, this cannot be stopped. However, you can decrease your intake by eating food slowly. You swallow more air when you eat fast. That is why it is extremely vital to eat slowly while keeping your mouth closed. Also, ensure to eat mindfully by having a proper seat and taking enough time to chew food properly.

Decrease the consumption of gas-producing foods

Certain foods especially carbohydrates that come in the form of fructose, lactose, insoluble fibre, and starch are the major culprits of high gas production in the body. These carbs are stored in the large intestine and cause varied digestive issues in the body. You cannot completely eliminate these foods but surely can decrease the consumption of foods including cabbage, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, asparagus, whole grains and onions, pears, soda, beer, and other carbonated beverages, fruit juice, dairy products, most fruits, oat bran, peas, and beans, potatoes, pasta, wheat, and corn.

Add more Probiotics

The gut holds a mixture of good and bad bacteria. Hydrogen gas is produced during digestion and healthy bacteria help in decreasing the effects of this gas on the body. Probiotic-rich foods can enhance the good gut flora and decrease digestion-related issues including IBS. Yoghurt, kefir, kimchi and Kombucha can be added to the diet.

Resolve constipation

It goes even without saying, if your digestion and digestive system are not on track then you may experience smellier and excess farts as the poop have tons of bacteria and after sitting for a long time on the colon, the fermentation produces a lot of gas. In order to deal with constipation, make sure to increase your intake of water, fibre and probiotic-rich foods.

Increase physical activity

Adding some sort of physical exercise to your lifestyle keeps your digestive system hale and hearty while easing out any condition like constipation. 30-45 minutes of exercise on a regular basis or slow walks after meals can bless your body like nothing else.

Avoid or reduce smoking

Drags of cigarettes contribute to swallowing a good amount of air. If you are a regular smoker then the chances of flatulence are quite high. Smoking can hamper the gut microbiota while distressing your digestive system too.

Drink more fluids

Water and healthy homemade fluids are a nutrient and a blessing to overall health as it provides varied benefits. It helps in flushing out the toxins from the body, and grease the digestive system while decreasing the risk of constipation or any other digestive woes.

Avoid chewing gum

Chewing gum is not only rich in sugars and other harmful compounds that can easily take a toll on the digestive system but it also enables you to swallow more air. People who chew gum throughout the day swallow more air and suffer from gas and flatulence.

