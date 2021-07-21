8 Essential tools to aid your weight loss regime

Fitness and good health are always one of the top-most priorities for all of us. However, it can take a lot of time and effort to fully commit to a regular routine, and life tends to get in the way. Especially over the past year and a half, being locked up inside our homes, not being able to safely go to gyms, stressful lifestyles and frequent junk food has resulted in a bit of inevitable weight gain. There is nothing to be ashamed of, and you are not the only one!

How your body looks is not the primary focus here - it is all about how your body feels! All the Instagram influencers you follow flaunt chiseled bodies, but that is not the standard, absolute benchmark for everyone. You must understand that your body is special and unique in its own way, and does not need to adhere to so-called beauty standards. If you choose to lose weight, it should solely be for the purpose of feeling fit, healthy and energetic!

If you have been thinking about it for a while now, you should start today! Apart from a healthy balanced diet and adequate water, here are some essential tools that can aid your weight loss plan and help you lose weight faster!

1. HealthSense Smart Bluetooth Body Fitness Scale

It is time to replace your regular weighing scale with an enhanced and more efficient way to analyse how your body is responding to your exercises. This machine and its phone application use advanced BIA technology to track your weight, BMI and more! With its 4 precision sensors and highly sensitive electrodes, this machine is designed for accuracy.

₹ 1,999.00 – Buy Now.

2. Mi Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch

Regardless of whether your routine is high-intensity or basic, you must keep a track of your performance and vitals. This Bluetooth tracker can help you do that without hassle – simply pair it with the corresponding app in your mobile phone and wear it regularly. It is even waterproof, so don’t hesitate to sweat it out wearing this!

₹ 2,099.00 – Buy Now.

3. Unicron Combo 8 pc Measuring Set

This combo includes 4 measuring cups and 4 measuring spoons to help you keep track of ingredients and portions that can hinder your progress. It also comes with a flat brush that ensures minimum oil usage in your cooking, and a complementary spatula!

₹ 199.00 – Buy Now.

4. oBliss Slimming Belt Waist Trainer

This is the perfect tool to boost your weight loss regime 10 fold! Made with thick neoprene material, this waist trainer helps to increase body heat during exercise, thus helping to remove belly fat faster by the sauna effect and removal of water weight. The inner lining repels moisture, limits slipping and bunching, and the lightweight, skin-friendly material also prevents heat stroke.

₹ 370.00 – Buy Now.

5. Fit Pick Tummy Trimmer

This is a durable, premium quality equipment designed for safe home workouts, typically used in resistance training. It helps to burn overall fat and hence induce weight loss much faster. It is also ideal to build muscle strength, especially for the chest, arms and abdomen.

₹ 1,149.00 – Buy Now.

6. Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell

This vinyl coated kettlebell available in several weights ranging from 10 - 60 pounds, is a must-have for anybody practicing agility, endurance or weight training. Kettlebells engage several groups of muscles simultaneously, resulting in high calorie burn and the consequent weight loss that can be much faster than traditional workouts!

₹ 1,359.00 – Buy Now.

7. Simans Heated Slimming Massage Belt

This waist belt has high speed vibrating motors on each side to gently massage the abdomen and lower back areas. It is known to increase blood circulation and hence lower lipid content very fast, which helps in weight loss, focused fat reduction as well as relieving back pain and muscle tension!

₹ 2,799.00 – Buy Now.

8. Mbuys 3D Electric Handheld Device

This battery-operated handy tool contains silicone teeth-shaped rotating rollers to massage and break down lipids in a focused way. It also stimulates lymphatic drainage which aids in weight loss, fat reduction, relieving muscle fatigue, improving blood circulation and reducing signs of aging and cellulite as well!

₹ 699.00 – Buy Now.