8 Health benefits of Ashwagandha that you need to know

Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb that is popular for having multiple health benefits that are good for the body. Here is all you need to know about this powerful ingredient that you can add to your daily food regime for various reasons.

From fighting depression to lowering blood sugar levels and giving an energy boost, this ancient herb is packed with multiple nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are essential for the growth of the human body. It can help manage stress and provide several benefits for your mind and body.

Ashwagandha is an important medicinal herb that helps heal the body externally and internally as well. It has been used for ages to heal energy levels, manage stress and improve concentration levels. It is a small shrub with yellow flowers that is native to India and North Africa and its extracts can be used in a powder form to treat several conditions of the human body.

Let us find out 8 such health benefits of this medicinal herb.

Helps in reducing depression

The ancient herb is highly beneficial in treating depression as it keeps you calm and releases endorphins in your body. It is helpful in fighting depression by making you feel refreshed and energized.

Keeps stress and anxiety at bay

It has an incredible effect on cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol is a stress hormone in the human body. It helps in reducing cortisol that has a significant effect on reducing stress levels and keeping anxiety at bay.

Increases bone strength and muscle mass

Older people, especially, can use ashwagandha effectively to treat muscle strength and increase muscle mass in the body. It is helpful in weight loss and reducing fat and increasing bone strength for smooth joint movement in the body.

Boosts immunity

Ashwagandha is beneficial in improving the immune system. It boosts the overall physical and mental health by increasing stamina in the body and preventing the body from several diseases.

Reduces blood sugar levels

It is found to increase insulin secretion and this helps in lowering blood sugar levels in the body. It is highly beneficial for people suffering from diabetes as it helps in reducing blood sugar levels.

Improves memory

Ashwagandha is beneficial for improving memory and the brain’s mental performance. It makes the brain function faster and smoother.

Boosts fertility in men

Stress affects fertility in most men. Men with high levels of stress have low testosterone and low sperm count. Ashwagandha helps in reducing stress levels and thus, improving testosterone production and sperm count.

Prevents insomnia

Ashwagandha keeps stress and anxiety at bay that is directly related to insomnia and lack of sleep. It improves sleeping pattern by adding a pinch of ashwagandha powder to your milk before sleeping at night.

