8 High sugar foods you should avoid to keep diseases at bay

Read on to know 8 foods that contain added sugars that can elevate your risk of developing a serious health problem.

Eating too much sugar is the worst thing you can do to your body. It can lead to a plethora of health problems including obesity, diabetes, heart diseases and tooth decay. While sugar is a form of carbohydrate found in a variety of foods, including fruits and vegetables. This type of sugar does not affect your blood sugar levels as much as added sugar in processed food does.

According to the American Heart Association, the maximum amount of added sugar a person should eat in a day is 100-150 calories per day. Moreover, eating too much sugar in your food can also make you addicted to it. One of the reasons you end up having more sugar than required is that many foods contain hidden sugars. In fact, some products labelled as “low-fat” contain more sugar than their regular counterparts.

In this article, we are going to look at 8 high-sugar foods you should avoid to keep your blood sugar levels in check:

Low-fat Yogurt

You might go for low-fat yogurt thinking it is healthy, but that is not completely true. They don’t have much fat and flavour, so the companies add in sugars to make it taste better. Choosing full-fat, natural or Greek yogurt is a better option than eating the one that has been sweetened with sugar.

Iced Tea and Flavoured Coffee

Both iced tea and flavoured coffee are popular drinks that contain a staggering amount of sugar, which can be harmful to your health. It is better to drink regular coffee and tea that doesn’t contain any added sugars.

BBQ Sauce

You might think condiments don’t count when you think too much sugar, right? Well, think again. 2 tablespoons of BBQ sauce contain more than 3 tablespoons of sugar, one extra spoon and you might eat more than your required intake. Read the label to understand how much sugar it contributes per serving. You can also go for a healthier option – making your own homemade dip.

Ketchup

Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in the world, but it is loaded with salt and sugar which can be harmful to your health. Regulate your portion size and don’t eat too much ketchup especially if you’re trying to lose weight.

Packaged Fruit Juice and Soda

Packaged fruit juices are low in fibre, minerals and vitamins. But they have a large amount of sugar in them. According to some reports, there is as much sugar in fruit juice as there is in a soda. It is better to eat whole fruits than having packaged fruit juice.

Breakfast Cereal

This is one of the most popular and easy breakfast foods to prepare. However, it might affect your health due to its high sugar content, especially if you eat it every day. What you can do is avoid breakfast cereals that contain added flavours and too much sugar. Consuming plain corn flakes or any cereal with no added sugar is a better option.

Sugar-free Products

Just because they say it is “sugar-free” doesn’t make it a safer option. According to the American Heart Association, sugar-free products are not a healthy option if you wish to limit your calorie intake. Consuming too much of these products can lead to digestive problems, slow metabolism and weight gain. It is better to choose natural sugars or limit your sugar intake.

Protein Bars

Protein bars are a favourite among people who try to keep their weight in check. Consuming protein bars has been linked with increased feelings of fullness, which might help in weight loss. However, some protein bars contain a lot of added sugar in them. Avoid these by reading the label carefully before buying them.

Conclusion

Consuming foods that contain added sugar cause serious harm to your health. However, consuming these foods in small amounts is safe. It only causes harm if eaten in large amounts. You should check the labels before buying packaged food or better yet, try natural ways to control your sugar intake.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×