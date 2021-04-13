8 Products you must have if you are a workout freak

Exercise is always the best form to deal with stress and health conditions. Now make your workout experience better with these products.

The new lockdown rules and the stress of staying at home can cause anxiety and depression. Staying at home, having nowhere to go can affect your physical as well as mental health. In order to deal with the current scenario with utmost ease, working out everyday for a minimum of 30 minutes is a must! If you are a workout freak then you already know the endless benefits of a good workout session. What if we told you that you can take your entire workout routine up a notch? Here, we have a list of products that will not only make your working out easier but also extra fun!

pTron Bassbuds Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Bored of working out alone? Need some motivational music to help you get through that last strenuous rep? These earphones will fulfill all your needs and make for a perfect workout buddy. They offer a deep bass and allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience. To top it all, they are sweat-proof making them the perfect workout partner.

L'Oreal Paris Clay-To-Spray Dry Shampoo

We all sweat when we are exercising and sweating can really make the hair greasy. However, washing your hair every single day is no cup of tea. This dry shampoo will refresh and clean your hair without having to go through the hair washing process. Enriched with 3 purifying clays it will give your hair a fresh boost of thickness.

Lumino Cielo Athletic Compression Knee Brace

The satisfactory feeling after an intense workout is just magical. But everything comes with its cons. Joint and muscle pain post a strenuous workout is no joke. This compression knee brace will help in recovering knee sprain or strain, and give relief from joint pain as well as muscle pain. It reduces swelling and inflammation, and will improve your athletic performance.

HAANS Shakeit Protein Shaker Bottle

This shaker bottle is just the perfect choice for athletes and gym freaks. It is leak-proof and features a storage container for protein powders and supplements, a pill container, plus a shaker that will effortlessly blend your drink and save time and efforts. Now carry around your protein shake without a worry.

FLYING SOUL Waist Pouch Fanny Pack

We are all aware about the struggles of carrying your essentials and keeping them safe while you are running, jogging or exercising. This fanny pack is like a saviour for all the workout buffs out there! It has ample of space to store all your essentials keeping your hands free and is water-resistant and long-lasting.

Fastrack reflex activity tracker

Apart from working out everyday it is also super important to keep track of your calorie intake, your heart rate and the amount of physical activity that you are indulging in throughout the day. This activity tracker will not only help you keep track of all of that but will also help you manage your text messages and call notifications along with camera control.

REEBOK Wrist Weights

Don’t have access to weights at home? No worries. These wrist weights have got you sorted! They will upgrade your workout routine and are best for people who are just starting with their fitness journey. These weights will put your muscles to work and will help you gain muscle weight with ease and comfort.

FEGSY Foam Roller

A heavy workout can cause immense strain to your muscles and cause unbearable pain. This foam roller will help relax and loosen your muscles after an intense workout. It can be used before as well as after an intense workout as it relieves muscle tension and improves flexibility.

