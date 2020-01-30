8 Reasons why you may be experiencing vaginal burning explained by Senior Gynaecologist, Dr Anagha Karkhanis

There are times when things down there can get less than blissful and pretty frustrating too. Here's why

What exactly does it mean when your vulva or vaginal area burns? Vaginal burning and itching in the area in and around your vagina is definitely not normal but is also not uncommon. At some or the other point in your life, it is very probable that you might have experienced the unpleasant experience. There are times when things down there can get less than blissful and pretty frustrating too.

Vaginal burning has a possibility of making certain activities problematic and the condition can even be unbearable, but it is absolutely curable once you manage to figure out what's actually causing it. In case if you are experiencing constant burning, irritation and itching, it may be a signal of a vaginal infection or some other underlying condition that must not be ignored. This encompasses the feeling of uneasiness anywhere in the vaginal area, like your clitoris, labia or even the vaginal opening. These symptoms may begin all of a sudden or grow in intensity over time. The burning and irritation may be continuous, or it may deteriorate all the more during an activity like sexual intercourse or urination. It is very significant for women to consult your health care provider to ensure you get an accurate diagnosis, owing to the fact that the indications may be alike for conditions that necessitate different medical treatment. Females must bear in mind that anything that keeps on bothering you down there to a major extent needs to be properly checked by a skilled expert.

Mentioned below are likely culprits that can cause a woman to experience vaginal burning:

1. Yeast infection: This is the most common cause of vaginal burning. Also termed as candidiasis or thrush, it is an infection in your vagina that's instigated by bacteria and can also lead to irritation, pain, while urinating or even while indulging in sex and intercourse, and in some cases, can also cause a vaginal discharge. Such infections can affect any woman but are more probable if you are an expecting mother or have diabetes or a compromised immune system. Antibiotics, don’t have the possibility to terminate protective bacteria, in fact they can also affect the protective bacteria, and can, therefore, increase the risk of a yeast infection. As the protective bacteria are killed, yeast can grow unchallenged. To aid you in preventing yeast infections while you take antibiotics, you must consider taking probiotic supplements, consume a lot of yoghurts, steer clear of edibles which are high in sugar levels and you must avert wearing tight-fitting clothing which can effortlessly trap moisture.

2. Urinary tract infection (UTI): Another reason behind why your vagina tends to burn while you pee maybe because you might have a urinary tract infection—or UTI—which happens when parts of the urinary tract, like the urethra, bladder and your kidneys, tend to become infected. Vaginal burning is not the only sign of a possible UTI, even your urine may be dull or smelly or in some cases may contain blood, or you may even experience discomfort in your lower abdomen or feel exhausted or under the weather. This condition can be treated by prescribing antibiotics.

3. Bacterial vaginosis (BV): This is the most common infection of the vagina that women experience between age groups brackets ranging from 15 to 44 years of age. BV is a result of an overgrowth of some kinds of microbes in the vagina, thus impacting its normal balance. Alongside burning, other indications comprise of vaginal aching and itching, a grey or white vaginal discharge and a strong, fishy odour which is very common particularly post indulging in sex. BV can be effectively treated with antibiotics.

4. Irritation: Your vagina can experience some kind of irritation when it comes into direct contact with things like certain fabrics, soaps, toilet paper, douches, sprays, cleansers, certain medications or even fragrances and perfumes. This is usually because of an allergic reaction known as contact dermatitis, these vexations can also lead to stinging, grave and unbearable itching accompanied with pain.

5. Gonorrhoea: This is an STD (sexually transmitted disease), common in the younger age group usually caused due to unprotected intercourse with a person who already suffers from Gonorrhea. The bacteria causing Gonorrhea can affect the mucosa of the vagina, cervix, fallopian tubes and can also harm the lining of the uterus. Apart from burning sensation in the vagina, other symptoms that can be experienced are vaginal bleeding between menstrual cycles, unexplained aches during urination and an unusual vaginal discharge. Gonorrhoea can be treated with antibiotics and if left untreated, it can cause severe health complications like pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) leading to infertility.

6. Chlamydia: This kind of vaginal infection, frequently transferred through sexual contact with a diseased person, is caused by the microbe Chlamydia trachomatis. There are typically no symptoms, which is why this infection is also termed as a "silent" infection. When symptoms do occur, they may also contain surged vaginal discharge, bleeding during an on-going sexual activity and between monthly cycles and pain and urination during sex. Chlamydia is treatable with the help of antibiotics.

7. Genital herpes: This is a common STD, produced by the herpes virus and is transmitted during sexual or oral sex with an infected person. Epidemiological research shows that one in six young people have herpes infection. Vaginal burning being just one symptom, others include inflamed glands, pain in the vaginal area, feeling feverish or experiencing tender sores or blisters. One must understand that complete eradication of genital herpes may not be possible as is a virus that stays on in your body. Therefore, secondary infections of genital herpes sometimes happening many years after the primary infections have been known to occur. The secondary flare-ups can usually happen during times of reduced immunity like during pregnancy or in people who have diabetes. Even though one of the partners is on medication and their symptoms are getting reduced, they are still at the risk of transferring the STD to their partner. Hence once genital herpes has been diagnosed, it is best to avoid intercourse or at least make sure that proper protection in the form of condoms, both male and female are used.

8. Menopause: A drop in the levels of estrogen can result in your vagina to become dry, which results in burning, itching and frustration. Switch soaps for clean water, which should be suitable for cleansing your vagina. You must consider using white, odourless toilet tissue and detergents which are fragrance-free to help relieve your symptoms.

Bear in mind that anything that seems to bother you must be immediately checked by a medical expert. Sometimes pain, burning or itching in the vulvar area rarely can be signs of precancerous or cancerous change in that region. Therefore, one must never take these symptoms lightly and should get themselves checked by the doctor, sooner rather than later. Getting yourself evaluated for STD’s is very vital to make sure there is nothing to worry about. Also, women must consider getting to know one’s vagina and vulva through exploration on your own to comprehend what’s going down there.

