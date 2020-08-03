8 Secret habits to wake up with a flatter belly

Are you tensed about your extra kilos in the belly? Only diet control may not be helpful. You need to practice these easy habits every day to get a flatter stomach. Read below to know them.

Having a flatter belly is admired by most of us which make us do several things to lose weight faster. And when it comes to talking about weight loss, then lifestyle changes are the prime things to do. A healthy lifestyle eventually leads us to a healthy body.

There are several things that are considered to be healthy habits and can be opted in daily life for weight loss. But apart from the common ones, there are some secrets habits that will help you to lose weight quickly. So, follow them to wake up with a flatter belly every day.

Secret habits for a flatter stomach.

1-Yoghurts are a great addition to a healthy diet for weight loss. But they have high levels of added sugar and the natural sugar lactose, which is tough to digest for humans.

2-Excercise for 8 minutes each day right before going to bed. This will give you a flatter belly once you wake up.

3-Taking a shower in cold water before bed is highly effective for a flat stomach. It lowers body temperature and stimulates brown fat. It’s a fat tissue that has the energy to raise body temperature thus helping in burning extra calories. You can also change it into lukewarm water. 4-Eat a healthy and tasty breakfast that is packed with oatmeal, dark chocolates, red fruits, nuts, a little cinnamon etc. They have butyric acid which reduces inflammation and improves insulin sensitivity. 5-Avoid having Chinese and Mexican foods. They are high in sodium content which causes uncomfortable bloating. 6-Stop having sugar-free chewing gums. They have sorbitol which takes a lot of time to digest. They cause fermentation of bacteria and sends a signal to the brain to awaken the hunger hormones. 7-Say NO to energy bars always. They are high in calorie content and whey lactose that causes swelling. This processed food makes you gain weight really fast. 8-Limit your consumption of raisins as they are highly dehydrating. They can be a good source of nutrients and fibre but they can cause swelling and gas. Fresh fruits are always a better option. Also Read: Weight Loss: Avoid THESE common breakfast food items if you want to shed extra kilos

