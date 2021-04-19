8 Stretches to do before bed for better sleep according to an expert

Deep and sound sleep is the ultimate requirement during the night, otherwise, we'll damage our overall health. So, here are 8 stretches shown by Grand Master Akshar to do before bed for a sound sleep.

Sleep is indispensable and we cannot function in a healthy manner without enough sleep. Quality sleep leads to better immunity, energy, stamina, and even improves our mental health and well-being. If you suffer from poor quality of sleep, then it can affect various aspects of your life such as your appetite, productivity and other lifestyle habits. Often, our hectic work schedules make us suffer from erratic sleep cycles, disturbed sleep and even insomnia. Yoga can be therapeutic with many health benefits for the mind, body and soul. So, Grand Master Akshar is here to tell us 8 stretches to do before bed for quality sleep at night.

Vajrasana - This yoga pose can be done on a full stomach

Gently drop your knees down. Rest your pelvis on your heels. Keep your heels close to each other. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths.

Dandasana

Sit with your legs extended ahead of you. Keep your arms straight and the palms flat on the floor on either side of your hips to support your spine. Inhale and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths keeping the legs fully engaged.

Udgeeth Pranayama in Anandasana

Lie down on your back. Stretch out your arms. Keep your palms facing up. Inhale deeply and fill your lungs with air. While exhaling, form a circle with your lips and chant "Om" for as long as you can

Hastha Uthanasana

Stand straight with your feet together and hands beside you. As you inhale, lift both hands up joining your palms or keeping them parallel to each other. Gently begin to bend back keeping your eyes open and head in between your arms. Exhale gently and return to a neutral position and bring your arms down by the side of your body.

Adomukhiswanasna

Begin on your palms and knees. Align palms underneath the shoulders and knees below the hips. To form this pose, straighten your knees by lifting the hips up. Adjust your feet to form an inverted ‘V’ shape. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart. Try to get your heels to touch the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels. Inhale and as you exhale, lean forward bending your upper body. Place your forehead down, and let your pelvis rest on the heels.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Begin in Samasthithi and lift your right leg off the floor. Find your balance as you put your body weight on your left leg. You can support your foot with your palms. Bring your right foot on your inner thigh. Place it as close to your groin as possible. Raise your hands up and join your palms. Keep your head in between your arms. Repeat the same with the other leg.

Baddha Konasana

Sit with your legs stretched forward, fold your legs to bring the soles of your feet together. Keep your feet comfortably away from the groin. Gently try to push your knees down as you exhale.

Start practising these following postures before you go to bed each night. Set aside as little as 15 minutes and you can prepare a peaceful environment for better sleep. Before you go to sleep, practice these gentle postures and some light pranayama so you can enjoy a night of restful sleep. Also Read: 5 Soothing yoga poses for sound sleep, relaxation and optimal health

