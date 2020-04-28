8 Things Japanese women follow that make them look and feel decades younger

Want to look years younger just like Japanese women? Then you have to follow their smart and healthy tips and hacks.

I have been very curious about how and why Japanese women look so young. Many of them look decades younger than their actual age and almost all have perfectly shaped bodies. It is quite baffling but you should also know that they must be having some hacks and tricks up their sleeves right? Today we have listed daily routines which are generally followed by several Japanese women. These routines help them to stay clear from fine lines, wrinkles and other ageing signs.

For the unversed, one Japanese woman named Masako Mizutani made headlines for her unbelievable youthful looks. Mizutani, who is also referred to as “The Lady of Eternal Youth” is 50 plus but she can easily pass off as 20 years old. In an interview with FridayMagazine.ae, Chieko Kobayashi, wellness manager at the luxury Amanemu hotel in Japan’s Shima Peninsula had said that for Japanese women, it is important to look fresh, clean and groomed. It is their omotenashi [hospitality] in order to respect others’ presence. Wow! Isn't that a great concept?

Do you too want to maintain your youthful appearance? Then follow these tips and tricks.

1. Washing face with rice water

Want glowing and soothing skin, then rice water which is rich in several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can come to your rescue. Many Japanese women use rice water to wash their faces and hair. How to prepare rice water? Add half a cup of rice in a bowl and rinse the rice it several times. Later, add 2 cups of water and soak the rice for 15 minutes. Strain the rice and keep the rice water in a tight lid jar for one to two days at room temperature. While using, dilute it and keep the remaining water in the fridge.

2. Healthy, balanced diet and eat in small portions

The Japanese diet is all about healthy, balanced, and eating in small quantities. They eat fresh and less processed foods. They also avoid eating refined, and sugary foods. Fish, grains, vegetables, fruits, seaweed, fermented foods, and mushrooms among others are part of their diet.

Did you also notice they eat a lot of healthy fermented foods such as kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, miso, tempeh, and kimchi? Also, they are not a fan of red meat, they prefer Omega-3 and other nutrient-rich fish such as tuna, salmon, mackerel, and shrimp. You will also never find them hogging in large portions. Overeating can have a serious impact on health.

3. Seaweed masks

Japanese women are fond of seaweed masks for glowing and hydrated skin. For a DIY seaweed mask, you need ¼ cup of seaweed powder, some warm water, and olive oil. Mix all for a thick paste. Apply this mix on your face and neck and let it sit for 15 minutes. Later, rinse with water. You can also apply wet seaweed strips on your face.

4. They maintain high collagen levels

Collagen is a vital protein for our skin. If you have lesser of it then you will look older. In Japan, collagen supplements are quite common. Also, they include it naturally by having bone broth, fish, chicken, egg whites, greens, and citrus fruits among others.

5. Steamy and hot baths at onsens

Long, steaming hot baths which are enriched with oils, essences and tea are a common ritual in Japan. They love soaking in a hot tub or a traditional hot spring. The therapeutic hot spring waters baths at onsens help to get rid of skin conditions and make you look and feel younger.

6. Green tea

Japanese people love Green tea and we cannot stress more on how it is good for health and youthful looks. Aside from drinking, they also like to apply DIY green tea facial mask as they can erase wrinkles, tighten your pores, and detoxify our skin.

7. Sun protection

Japanese people are not a fan of tanned skin and follow basic to elaborate sun protection regime. So, you will find Japanese women wearing sunscreens and hats to avoid sunspots, wrinkles, and other signs of ageing. For the unversed, aggressive UVA and UVB sun rays can severely damage skin and speed up the process of aging.

8. Healthy cooking methods and eating slowly.

They mostly eat their food raw or use techniques of simmering, steaming, grilling, and baking. They hardly use oil. Did you know that chopsticks that are used by the Japanese hinder the amount of food and speed at which people eat meals? That's why you should also start using chopsticks. They eat slowly and this gives the digestive system enough time to process the food and it also helps to avoid overeating as the brain gets a signal of being full.

