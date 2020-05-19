8 Warning signs of poor blood circulation you should know about

Poor blood circulation is an inadequacy of blood flow to a certain area of the body. It can be detrimental to your health if ignored. Here are some of the common symptoms of poor blood circulation you should know.

Proper blood circulation is important for the body. The thing is your body holds like thousands of blood vessels that make up the circulatory system. The body’s circulatory system is responsible for sending blood, oxygen and nutrients to various parts of the body. When there is a malfunction in the circulatory system, the cells in your body become unable to get the oxygen and nutrients they need to keep you healthy.

Poor circulation is not a health condition in itself, but it results from other underlying health problems that you might be suffering from. Some of the common causes of poor blood circulation include atherosclerosis (plaque build-up in blood vessels), diabetes, blood clots, being overweight, Raynaud’s diseases, high blood pressure, sedentary lifestyle and smoking.

The common signs of poor blood circul ation include:

Numbness

It commonly occurs in hands, feet, arms and legs as a result of a blockage to these areas.

Cold hand and Feet

Frigid hands and feet could be a sign of poor blood circulation. This happens when the parts that are the furthest from the heart don’t get enough blood to provide them with the heat.

Loss of Appetite

Your body needs a good blood supply to keep the digestive tract in check. Poor circulation can lead to a lack of appetite and a slower metabolic rate.

Decline in Cognitive Function

Poor memory and inability to concentrate can also be signs of poor blood circulation.

Digestive Problems

Lack of blood supply to the cells in your body can lead to digestive problems like diarrhoea, frequent stomach aches, constipation, etc.

Lethargy

Feeling exhausted or tired can be because of the inadequate delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the organs and muscles.

Weak Immune System

Do you often get sick? If so, it could be a sign of poor blood circulation. When there is a malfunction in the circulatory system, it becomes unable to fight ailments.

Varicose Veins

Poor circulation may put pressure on the veins, thereby causing varicose veins. Varicose veins are large, damaged and swollen veins that often appear on the legs and feet.

Note: While these are the potential symptoms of poor blood circulation, you should consult your doctor to ensure what health condition might be causing these problems. This is important because some of the signs are similar to other medical illnesses.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×