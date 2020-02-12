From 89 kgs to 63 kgs, Sania Mirza shares her THEN and NOW weight loss transformation photos

Sania Mirza's weight loss journey will inspire you to work harder and shed the extra kilos and get back into shape just like her; Read on

Sania Mirza is one of the most loved and adored tennis player. Her fans look up to her for her amazing skills as well as her fitness. Every sportsperson has to stay fit and fab in order to be on top of their game and Sania Mirza has always managed to be in shape. But losing the post-pregnancy weight is never easy. Shedding that weight while you heal and take care of your newborn can be a very tough task. Though we've seen many celebs doing this with easy, it's not really as easy at it seems. It may be tough but it's not impossible and Sania Mirza seems to have done this job really well. Sania went from 89 kilos to 63 kilos which is a drastic transformation and has left us feeling inspired to shed a few kilos. Sania Mirza took 4 months to lose all the post-pregnancy weight and achieved her weight loss goals and got back into shape. If Sania can do it, so can you! She has set fitness as well as weight loss goals for all of us and left us wanting more. If you want to shed some kilos and get fit and healthy like Sania, her fitness regime might be just what you need.

Sania is a sportsperson and loves hitting the gym but her post-pregnancy weight loss journey started with her pregnancy. She kept up the fitness regime by doing some prenatal yoga throughout her pregnancy and post her pregnancy, Sania got back to her fitness regime as soon as she healed. She started off with some light cardio and then went on to some weight training. She also included exercises like push-ups and bench press and burpees and other such exercises to tone her muscles and build her stamina. Throughout her journey, she kept us all inspired with her workout videos. She maintained a fixed routine and pushed herself to do better in the gym. She took the necessary time to rebuild her strength and body as well as her stamina. But more importantly, she remained determined and never gave up on her weight loss journey. Along with her strict workout routine, Sania Mirza also stuck to a healthy and balanced diet right after her delivery which helped her stay healthy and get back in shape

