9 Easy home remedies to prevent acidity and heartburn

Acidity generally is caused by heavy food consumption which gives us heartburn, nausea, acid reflux, etc. So, here are 9 home remedies to prevent acidity and reduce its symptoms effectively.

Acidity is one of the most common issues amongst people that is mostly caused by indigestion of foods. Generally, excessive consumption of processed and fried foods leads to this problem. As a result, we feel bloated, gassy and can’t eat anything.

Sometimes the acidity keeps us awake at night even and causes heartburn. So, if we follow certain easy home remedies regularly to prevent acidity, then there won’t be any discomfort from next time due to the heavy consumption of food.

Home remedies to prevent acidity:

Fennel

Take one tsp of fennel powder and mix it with one glass of warm water and drink it. This will prevent acidity and reduce its symptoms.

Black cumin seeds

Boil 1 tsp of black cumin seeds in one glass of water and drink it. You can also directly chew cumin seeds to prevent acidity. It effectively reduces the symptoms.

Cloves

To reduce heartburn, nausea or indigestion, suck one piece of clove.

Lukewarm water

To prevent acidity and reduce its symptoms, have one glass of lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning and before going to bed. This will ease the discomfort.

Watermelon juice

You can also have one glass of fresh watermelon juice to prevent acidity and indigestion.

Cardamom

Chew one cardamom pod every day to improve the digestion process and reduce acidity.

Ginger

Chewing raw ginger and having ginger tea sometimes is highly beneficial to reduce acidity symptoms and improve digestion.

Banana

Banana neutralises acidity giving you relief from heartburn.

Ajwain

It is very effective for acidity and improves the digestion as well. It has an anti-acidic agent.

