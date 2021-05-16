9 Habits that can end up ruining your mental health as explained by Life Coach, Samira Gupta

A lot of our problems begin with a deteriorating mental health. As long as we find the will to fight it and acknowledge it, things will start falling into place. Here are 9 habits that you may be doing unknowingly that is ruining your mental health. Find out more.

Psychological, social and emotional well-being constitute our mental health. These factors decide how we look, feel, think and act. They are also a deciding factor of how well we handle stress, anxiety or trauma against changes and how our relationship is with self and others.

Mental health issues are not subject to age or any gender. They can be found in adolescents and the aged, across genders. The stigma around mental health makes it even more difficult to identify such issues and treat their cause.

There are a few habits that could indicate unsound mental health. If you experience one or more of these, it is time to start taking care of your mental well-being. Binge eating, sleeping, avoiding people interactions whenever possible, feeling low on energy, overthinking, experiencing aches or numbness too often, contemplating the meaning of life, and more. Most of these habits or feelings might sound familiar to you. These are early signs to start taking care of yourself.

We are here to talk about 9 habits that you must avoid because they end up ruining your mental health as shared by life coach, Samira Gupta.

Denial

The most dangerous habit is to not accept that you may have a mental health issue. Living in denial will only worsen your mental health. Instead, talk to someone you feel safe with and discuss your problems. Don’t be afraid to seek professional help if your issues seem deeper.

Over consumption of social media

Scrolling your social media feed for long hours can significantly deteriorate your mental health. The standard of perfectionism that social media sets can be highly disturbing. Most of us are dealing with challenges in our daily life, an added dose of socially prescribed ‘perfectionism’ will only make the burden heavier. Instead, use that time to strengthen your inner belief. Practice affirmations, maintain a gratitude journal or anything else that motivates you.

A negative mindset

Are you constantly worried about the result? We often make the mistake of focusing all our energy on the outcome rather than focusing our energy to create the right causes. Negative overthinking can significantly affect your potential to create results. Instead, indulge in activities and conversations with people that encourage you to have a positive perspective towards different life situations.

Feelings of guilt, regret and shame

If any of these feelings are bothering you, identify their root cause. Such issues may stem from childhood trauma, past experiences, or family history. Addressing these emotions is extremely important. We highly recommend seeking professional help to resolve these issues.

Judgement

Most people spend a lot of time over-analysing their mistakes, failures, body, and everything possible. Drop your judgements today! Remember, no one is early or late in their life to achieve their dreams. Everyone has their own time and path. Continue progressing and don’t forget to enjoy the journey. Life is too short to spend in judgements or comparisons. Love yourself, believe in yourself and accept yourself.

Lack of any form of physical activity

When we move our body rapidly, our system releases endorphins, ‘the happy hormones’. They stimulate energy and positivity across all the cells in our body. While some days you may want to stay in bed longer or getting up may feel difficult, do it anyway. The first few days will be difficult but as time goes, you will begin to love it.

Irregular sleeping pattern

Following a proper routine keeps you physically and mentally motivated. However, due to the coronavirus, most people have suffered from various anxiety issues, anger, frustration or resentment. A lack of work-life balance has also affected the mental health of most people. Before going to bed write all your worries in a diary and close it. Avoid taking stress to the bed.

The need for co-dependency

The constant feeling of needing someone can rob you of your individuality. This need generally stems out of a people pleasing attitude, a self-sabotaging act. People pleasers tend to sacrifice their needs to fulfil other’s demands, affecting their personal well-being.

Negative self-talk

If you spend most of your time thinking about your flaws or imperfections, you are ruining your mental wellbeing. Your brain will believe everything you say. To improve your mental health, focus on your strengths. Self-love begins with positive self-talk. Remind yourself of how amazing you are, be proud of your achievements and pat your back for all the good you do every now and then.

Also Read: Does stress lead to obesity? Health Coach, Janvi Chitalia explains the impact of stress on obesity and more

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×