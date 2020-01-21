9 Strength training exercises that you can do without using weights

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shalini Bhargava, Director, JGS Fitness Centre shared some exercises that you can do at your home without using any weights.

With the start of the year, many of us also start making and fulfilling the new year's resolutions. Many people have fitness or weight loss as one of the resolutions and set some fitness goals for the new year. If you too have the same motto in mind then let me tell you that one of the best ways to achieve health and weight loss goals is by integrating strength training into your daily workout routine. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shalini Bhargava, Director, JGS Fitness Centre opened up on the importance of strength training and also shared few exercises that one can do at the comfort of our homes without using any weights.

She said, "It is essential to know that strength training is a significant aspect of a well-rounded workout program that many of us neglect in favor of cardio-focused training. In fact, it has been strongly recommended to include strength training movements for all the major groups of muscle into a fitness routine for at least 2 times a week. Doing this will not just recover and improve bone density and decrease the chances of osteoporosis, but will also help in building lean muscle mass, which aids in burning body fat and torching down calories. Along with lending you with some exceptional physical advantages, strength training exercises will also help you score some pretty big cerebral perks as well. Performing these exercises will also help to reduce those unwanted symptoms of anxiety, enhance awareness, perception and self-esteem, decrease depression symptoms and improve the quality of sleep."

She added, "This strength training no equipment workout utilizes the body weight and the effect of gravity and is based on progressive overload, by increasing the intensity of each exercise. This could be achieved by increasing the range of motion, or by positioning the body differently. As we increase the intensity of the exercise, we decrease the number of repetitions. In the demonstrated exercises, a combination of 2 or 3 exercises are performed for 30 reps, then dropping the reps to 20 and then 10, and at the same time increasing the intensity. However, depending upon fitness levels, age, injuries if any or any other consideration, the reps can always be modified. Most importantly, the correct form and technique should be applied."

Read on to know which are the exercises:

Lower body strength training exercises

1. Squats:

Squats are well-known and quite important to your exercise routine. Known to be a true multi-tasker, using a number of joints and muscles. When done correctly, they also strengthen and stabilize the core muscles, improve balance and posture and hence are very functional.

Variation: Prisoner squat

Prisoners squat is very similar to normal squat but in this, our stance is slightly different. The toes are pointed outwards, keeping a little wider than hip-distance apart. The knees still track on the center of the feet, hands are behind your head, the core is engaged, shoulders are drawn down and chin is parallel to the floor.

2. Forward and back lunge and lift:

The forward lunge is an excellent functional workout owing to the fact that it puts the body in a motion that is parallel to our daily body movements of running and walking. The health benefits of forward lunges are vast. Whether you have always desired to run a faster marathon, push a hefty sled, power hike up a mountain, or perform a flawless pistol squat, the forward lunge is definitely sure to aid you to get there. This characteristic move is a beneficial way to build base strength in each leg. When you are performing two-legged moves it is easy to compensate for fragile muscles on one side. But when you are lunging, you are required to recognize anybody imbalances you may have. Moreover, the forward lunge is known to segregate and strengthen each leg on an individual basis and can be a good indicator of how strong each glute and hip is.

Upper body strength training exercises

3. V-Push-ups:

The V position or the downward dog position is an excellent position to target your shoulder muscles. Place yourself in a downward dog position, hands shoulder-width apart and hips and tail bone facing the ceiling, the core is engaged. You can keep your feet hip-distance apart and can bend your knees if your back does not straighten all the way up. But ensure that your back is straight in a downward-facing dog position or V position. Angling the elbows diagonally backward and downwards bend the elbow and push the head towards the floor in a shoulder push-up and then come up.

4. Plank Push-ups:

A plank push-up is a strength-training workout that beautifully amalgamates all the core workout benefits of a plank, with the additional shoulder, chest back and arm workout of a typical push-up. These groups of muscles get engaged in one exercise that you can perform with no types of equipment at all.

5. Triceps Dips in half cobra position:

Position yourself in a half cobra posture, hands next to your chest, elbows facing up and arms aligned with your body. Keeping all core muscles engaged and shoulders drawn down, lift up to a full cobra position., by extending the elbows. Make sure elbows point backward. Then again lower down to half cobra, by bending the elbows and lift up again.

Mid and core strength training exercises

6. Elbow Plank

Planks are an amazing workout for working all the core muscles. The video also showcases the variation which is a Side Elbow Plank

8. The Hundred

The hundred is a characteristic Pilates exercise which fires the ab muscles. The movement is named after the hundred beats of your arms that are made while you inhale for 5 beats and exhale for 5 beats, completing 10 sets.

9. Single-Leg Extension

Start by getting into the same start position as the Hundreds, except that place your hand behind your head or on your chest. Then, keeping the toes pointed extend one leg forward at a time as you exhale. Lower the legs as low as you can maintain the lower back from arching or straining.

Variation: Single-Leg extensions with oblique’s: This exercise is similar to the single-leg extension in its technique, but much more challenging. To begin, get into the same position as the previously mentioned single leg extension, Then as you extend one leg forward, rotate the torso towards the other bent leg and then switch sides.

Note: Ensure that a proper warm-up is done before starting the workout.

Check out the video to know how to do the exercises in the right manner:

