9 Surprising reasons why you might be feeling too emotional lately

Wondering what is it triggering your emotions? Here are 9 possible medical reasons that lead to irritability, mood swings and more such issues.

Are you feeling a bit over the place with your emotions? Everyone gets emotional at some point or the other in their lives, which is completely normal. But sometimes these sudden emotional episodes have nothing to do with life circumstances. If you have no idea why you feel extra emotional lately, then it could be because of your diet choices, genetics or stress. It can also be due to a serious health issue.

Science has proved that there is a strong mind and body connection. So, what you feel might be the result of a health problem. A bad mood isn’t always the culprit – if this is the case with you, it might be the best to consider other causes that might be triggering your inexplicable emotions. Check out the possible causes right below.

9 possible medical causes you might be feeling too emotionally lately.

1. Sleep deprivation can have a negative impact on your emotional health. It can lead to irritability, mood swings and insomnia. Some things you can do to avoid this and induce better sleep is avoid drinking caffeine late at night, follow a bedtime routine, and turn off the phone at least 30 minutes before going to sleep.

2. An unhealthy diet can trigger a lot of health problems, including mental health issues that lead to extreme mood swings and affect emotional wellness. You should stick to a healthy diet that contains all the essential nutrients. Fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, salmon are some great options to improve your state.

3. We all have stressful days, but if you suffer from chronic stress then you might feel more emotional than usual. It is also associated with mood swings, irritability and anger.

4. A hormonal imbalance can promote the production of cortisol levels, which can cause your emotions to spike. It is often linked to anxiety, depression and extreme mood swings.

5. We cannot stress enough on the importance of being physically active. Lack of exercise can be the reason why you’re emotionally exhausted. Regular exercise can drastically change how you feel by promoting the growth of endorphins. It will help you get a clear mind and feel better.

6. People with anxiety can experience a swirl of emotions triggered by the fears of the past and the future. Other mental health conditions like depression, ADHD, personality disorders can lead to emotional processing. The best way to tackle these issues is to take medical help.

7. Some studies suggest that emotional functioning can also be due to genetics. It can also be due to the increased blood flow in the areas responsible to manage your emotions.

8. It could also be a result of a big change in your life, relationships or the situation like the pandemic can also trigger heightened emotions. You can seek medical help or you can practice meditation to regulate your emotions.

9. Tragic events, abuse, sexual assault, an injury, loss of someone close are some of the reasons why someone can feel emotionally exhausted or become unable to handle their emotions. If this the case, it is important that you seek help from a professional therapist.

When to seek help?

If you notice someone who is experiencing a sudden emotional change, don’t ignore it and talk to them.

If you think you are too emotional without any specific reason, you might want to consider a medical examination to get to the root of the problem. Sometimes it can be difficult to handle emotions on your own, which is why you should seek help when you feel emotionally exhausted. There is always help available, all you need to do is reach out.

