Acidic vs Alkaline Foods: What is the difference?

Foods can be classified into three groups, namely, alkaline, neutral and acidic food group. Read on to know the difference between the alkaline and acidic foods.

There is much debate in the nutrition world about eating the right foods for your health. Nowadays, health experts recommend people to focus on including alkaline foods and cut down on acidic foods. But how do you tell the difference? The human body is built to naturally maintain a healthy balance of acidity and alkalinity, which is determined with your body’s pH balance. PH balance is the levels of acid and base in your blood at which your body functions.

The proponents of the alkaline diet state that the consumption of too many acidic foods can lead to some health diseases. Our stomach secretes gastric acids, during the digestion process, which helps in breaking down food. The pH value tells you if something is acidic, neutral or alkaline. A pH of 0 indicates a high level of acidity, a pH level of 7 is neutral, and a pH of 14 is alkaline or basic. To understand the difference, let’s look at two food groups in detail.

Here is the difference between acidic or alkaline.

What are acidic foods?

Different parts of the body have different pH levels. Ideally, our body’s pH level should be between 7.35 – 7.45. Anything less than 4.6 is considered acidic, and anything above 7 is considered more alkaline. There is little research justifying the claims that consuming too many acidic foods can lead to health problems like cancer. However, eating too many acidic foods can lead to problems such as acid reflux that causes digestive discomfort

Foods that tend to be more acidic you must avoid eating include grains, sugar, fish, processed food, processed meat, sodas, sweetened beverages, citrus fruits, dairy products and high-protein supplements. Cabbage, mushrooms, corn are some vegetables high in acid.

What are alkaline foods?

A diet rich in alkaline foods is known as acid-alkaline diet or alkaline rash diet. It focuses on including alkaline foods that bring about a balance, which helps in countering the risks of acidity or acid reflux. In other words, including alkaline foods in your diet is healthy, but the claims that it improves overall health is debatable.

Which one is better?

You must have understood by now that there needs to be a balance. You must include more alkaline foods to neutralize the effects of acidic foods. Focusing on eating more alkalizing foods and cutting back on acid-forming foods will help you maintain overall health.

