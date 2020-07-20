Add THESE dopamine rich foods to your diet to feel happy

Dopamine is a chemical that influences your mood and feelings of rewards and motivation. Here are some foods to include in your diet for the healthy production of the feel-good hormone.

Do you feel less enthusiastic lately? Don’t feel motivated enough to complete a task? If you answered ‘yes’ to these questions then you might have low levels of dopamine. Dopamine is one of the many neurotransmitters in the human brain. It is a feel-good hormone that your brain releases as a reward to motivate you to perform your daily tasks.

From feeling a sense of satisfaction to helping you to be more productive, dopamine helps you in more ways than one. While a good level of dopamine can help you motivate, improve cognitive function, and regulate body movements, low levels of dopamine can lower your enthusiasm and reduce motivation. However, certain foods can help keep dopamine levels in check.

Here’s how you can increase dopamine levels naturally.

1- Eat protein-rich foods. Foods high in protein has amino acids, tyrosine and phenylamine in them, which can help in the production of dopamine. Eggs, smoked salmon and high-protein yoghurt are some of the good food options to include in your diet.

2- Include healthy fats in your diet for the production of dopamine. Avoid eating saturated fats such as junk food, oily food, full-fat dairy as they can disrupt its productions.

3- Make sure you are eating at regular intervals, not eating processed salty foods, and keep sugary treats to a minimum.

4- Studies have linked gut and brain health. The gut is the place where many neurotransmitters signalling molecules are produced, including dopamine. Eating foods containing probiotics can help. Yoghurt, dark chocolate, kefir, kombucha, kimchi, some cheeses, et al.

5- Nuts are rich in various nutrients that affect the mood and dopamine levels. For instance, almonds are high in tyrosine, brazil nuts are high in selenium, walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and linoleic acid.

Some other tips

- Some studies have suggested that regular exercise can boost dopamine levels and improve your mood. However, more research is needed on the same.

- Getting a good night’s sleep is another important thing that can help regulate your body’s dopamine rhythms. Not getting enough sleep can lead to dopamine sensitivity and lead to mood swings.

- Listening to something that soothes the mind or makes you happy can also help.

- Meditation can help you clear the mind, focus and let go of negative thoughts, which in turn will improve your mood.

