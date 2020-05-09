Adele's Weight Loss Plan: Singer slimmed down by following THIS diet and exercise routine

Weight loss journey: Want to know how Adele lost 20 kg in a year’s time, then read on to get some inspiration.

Are you someone trying to shed the extra kilos? Latest to give you weight loss inspiration is the British singer Adele who recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes on her 32nd birthday. She also wrote a heartfelt note to her fans in the post, but it was her picture that stole the show. The singer has clearly lost a lot of weight, which is evident in the pciture.

According to reports, the “Hello” singer lost a whopping 50 pounds or 20 kgs over the course of a year. This was the first picture she shared following her divorce from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019. The Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe winning singer’s weight loss has led many to wonder how she did it all. Her gorgeous but drastic transformation is nothing short of inspiring. It is evident how you can achieve whatever you want if you put your mind to it. If you’re looking for Adele’s weight loss secrets, look no further.

Here is how Adele lost the extra weight in the past year.

Workout

It was reported that Adele worked out three times a week. Her workout included 60-minute sessions of cardio and circuit training. The Sun Online reported that the 32-year-old has found a new love for pilates as well. Pilates has become the go-to for weight loss for many celebs over the past few years.

However, her fitness coach Camila Goodis revealed in an interview with the Sun Online that the singer was not a fan of exercise “I don’t believe she likes exercise much but she changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 percent was dieting.”

Diet

Adele has been reported to follow the Sirtfood diet for weight loss. This diet is based on a group of proteins called ‘Sirtuins’ that regulate several functions in the body. The foods included in the diet are believed to regulate inflammation, metabolism and the ageing process. Some of the most common foods included in the diet are green tea, dark chocolate, apples, citrus fruits, parsley, turmeric, blueberries, red wine and kale.

The diet is divided into two phases: the initial phase lasts seven days and involves restricting the calories to 1000 kCal for the first three days consisting of sirtfood juices and a meal rich in sirtfoods. From day four to seven, the calorie intake is increased to 1500 kCal. Meals include 2 sirtfood green juices and two sirtfood-rich meals a day.

The second phase of the diet lasts about 2 weeks where you start to lose significant weight. There is no specific calorie intake recommended for this phase. The experts believe that this diet focuses more on eating the best foods nature has to offer than concentrating on weight loss.

Keep in Mind

According to Healthline, the sirtfoods diet has demonstrated health benefits in humans but the research on the health benefits of increasing sirtuin protein in your diet is limited. It is not recommended to follow the diet without the supervision of a physician.

There is no denying that Adele’s weight loss is inspiring and the diet she follows includes healthy foods. However, her body is different from yours and what might have been beneficial for her might not be as healthy for you. Like all trendy diets, a Sirtfood diet might help you lose weight, but it is not good for long-term – so consult a professional to ensure you can include this diet without any risk to your health.

