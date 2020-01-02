Adnan Sami's weight loss secrets can help you get fit; Check it out

Weight loss can be tough when you have an immense amount of fat but if Adnan Sami can do it so can you; Read on

We all know Adnan Sami from his old days of 'Mujhko bhi tu lift kara de'. This hit song made Adnan Sami very popular and opened up new doors for him as well. He walked into B-town weighing over 200 kilos and was obese and unhealthy. While we don't support body shaming, it's also not good to be that size because it also means that you're extremely unhealthy and your weight and size make you more vulnerable to health problems like diabetes and blood pressure and so forth. Being prone to chronic health problems is not a nice thing and over the years Adnan Sami learnt his lesson when he fell sick and had no choice other than to lose weight in order to survive. This is how Adnan Sami's weight loss journey began and even though there have been rumours that he underwent a liposuction surgery, Adnan has denied all allegations and explained that liposuction cannot reduce such high amounts of fat from a person's body. He had a very tough body transformation journey considering the immense amount of fat he had to burn which makes him the biggest motivation for all of us. If you're hoping to transform your body like him, here are Adnan Sami's weight loss secrets to help you get in shape.

Workout Routine

With his weight and size, it was risky for him to hit the gym as it could strain his body and lead to a heart attack as well. He began his journey with some light exercises like walking on the treadmill and some cardio exercises and strength training. He kept up with his workout regime and remained determined and disciplined and focused which helped him keep up the hard work. All the sweating it out in the gym showed results and helped him shed the fat and it also made him more energetic. But most importantly, it was the sheer willpower that helped Adnan shed all that excess fat.

Diet Plan

Adnan consulted a nutritionist and began focusing on his diet as well which is an important part of weight loss and fitness. Adnan was known to be an emotional eater which meant that he turned to food for comfort. His diet included a lot of carbs and sugar and fats as well. His nutritionist put him on a healthy diet of low-calorie foods which helped him cut out all the unhealthy foods from his diet. He also had to cut sugar from his diet and stick to a healthy protein-based diet and his snacking habits had to change as well.

