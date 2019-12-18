Aerobic VS Anaerobic: THESE are the differences between the two

There might have been some misleading ideas about aerobic and anaerobic. So, it is better to know them properly before you start doing any one of them.

Do you often get confused about aerobic and anaerobic? Then maybe we can help you out in this. Aerobic and anaerobic have their own different purposes for making us fit. If the right protocol is not followed, then you won’t be able to achieve your fitness goal. Aerobic exercise is any type of cardio, where our breathing and heart rate increase for a certain period. Anaerobic is an intensive and high physical strength demanding exercise. It burns a lot of energy and is performed for a shorter period of time.

Pros of aerobic exercise

1. Helps to lose weight.

2. Can lower and control blood pressure.

3. Increases stamina and reduces fatigue.

4. Strengthens heart and boosts mood.

5. Improves immune system

Cons of Aerobic Exercise

It doesn’t have any cons specifically. Aerobic exercise is beneficial for everyone. But if you are undergoing some chronic disease, then consult your doctor before starting aerobics.

Pros of Anaerobic exercise

1. Builds and maintains muscle.

2. Strengthens bones.

3. Increases stamina for daily activities.

4. Burns fat.

Cons of Anaerobic exercise

If you are a fitness beginner then anaerobic is a big No-No for you as it might be hard for your body. Always get a doctor’s approval before starting anaerobic and get training from a certified fitness trainer who can guide you properly.

Examples of aerobic exercises

1. Jogging

2. Stair climbing

3. Rowing

4. Zumba

5. Skiing

6. Swimming

7. Running

8. Cycling

Examples of anaerobic

1. HIIT (high intensity interval training).

2. Sprinting.

3. Weight lifting.

4. Calisthenics- plyometrics, jump squats and box jumps.

Aerobic Vs. anaerobic: How often should you do them

According to doctors, aerobic can be done for 30 minutes in 5 days a week. You can also add strength training to it two times a week. Anaerobic should be done with doctor’s approval where you will be guided by a certified fitness trainer. HIIT workout should not be done for more than 3 times a week.

Credits :healthline

