After Coronavirus, Hantavirus is the new health scare in China and here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it

Hantavirus is the new scare after Coronavirus and this is how Twitter is reacting to it. Check it out
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: March 24, 2020 05:55 pm
After Coronavirus, Hantavirus is the new health scare in China and here’s how Twitterati are reacting to itAfter Coronavirus, Hantavirus is the new health scare in China and here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it
The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a pandemic that has affected thousands of people worldwide. First found in China, the COVID-19 virus has literally resulted in cities getting locked down with it affecting the economic conditions of many nations. While the effects of the virus are still seen, a new virus has been detected in China. A man from Yunnan province has who was tested positive for the Hantavirus has died due to the virus. This has created a new health scare in the world with it literally trending on most search pages. 

For the unversed, Hantavirus is spread when a human comes in contact with with the faeces or urine of a rodent who is carrying the virus. It affects the pulmonary region and the kidneys. While the hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) cannot be passed from one person, there are a few cases where they have noticed a spread of the virus. CDC says, "In Chile and Argentina, rare cases of person-to-person transmission have occurred among close contacts of a person who was ill with a type of hantavirus called Andes virus." However, no treatment has been found to treat the new virus. 

Here are a few tweets on Hantavirus that caught our eye:

After the Coronavirus outbreak, people all around the world are creating a ruckus on Twitter explaining how they feel about the new syndrome. While some resorted to humour, others expressed their stress over it.  What are your thoughts on the same? Drop-in your comments in the section below.

