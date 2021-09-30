Age matters: 3 Myths about aging that one should not believe

Toothless smile, anxiety, depression, irritability, and forgetfulness, is often synonymous with aging, at least, this is what we think. However, it is not necessary that growing old will throw these many surprises at you. While the signs of aging differ from person to person, there are certain signs that are thought of as mandatory ones to give oneself proof that s/he is aging.

Here we bust 3 common myths about aging that we are often made to believe, but don't hold any truth in them.

Myth 1: Older adults need less sleep

Fact: Sleep, as we all know, is a process for the brain to relax, re-energise and rejuvenate itself. So, if you are a young adult or an older one, you still need 6-8 hours of sleep every day. Anything less than that will put your brain and body through unnecessary stress and exhaustion. So, irrespective of your age, have ample sleep and follow the mantra of going to bed early and waking up with the sun.

Myth 2: Depression is common among the elderly

Fact: No, it’s not. Depression, anxiety and stress are all signs that something is wrong around or with you. So, if you see your grandparents with any of these signs, instead of dismissing it as an age-related issue, try to talk to them about what is bothering them and how you can be of help. There are chances that their loneliness must be triggering it, so work through that.

Myth 3: Older people should avoid indulging in any physical activities

Fact: This is one of the worst things you can do to a human by restricting them from being physically active. It’s true that there are chances they might sustain an injury, but that doesn’t mean they can’t indulge in any of the physical activities. Doing so will only make them feel sicker and more demotivated about life. Light exercises, morning and evening walks with people of their age, and yoga can all help them stay active and fit.

