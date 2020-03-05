Ageing: Here’s why women should eat walnuts as they get closer to old age

A healthy ageing process means staying healthy without any disease which can be gained by healthy foods. Walnuts are beneficial for older adults to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Read on to know more.

Ageing is a natural physical process that cannot be stopped, but it can be made healthier. A healthy ageing process means no chronic disease, physical or mental disability and weak memory. A delayed ageing process is also about having a wrinkle-free skin. These all are possible if we follow a healthy diet in our old age. We know that nuts are good for our health. So, know the benefits of walnuts for aged women.

Promotes healthy ageing among women

According to research, the consumption of two walnuts daily promotes a healthy ageing process among women. Women in their 50s and 60s should have walnuts daily for a wrinkle-free skin. It’s a necessary nut for staying healthy.

Keeps check on physical and mental health

A healthy ageing process consists of sound mental health. According to researchers, walnuts can reduce the risk of any chronic disease and cognitive decline among aged women.

Good for heart health

We cannot stop the ageing process, but right food habits can prevent many serious health issues to keep us fit. The heart problems and diabetes are quite common in old age. In research, it has been found that walnuts can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes type-2.

Research

Francine Grodstein from Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US looked into the data from 33,931 women in the Nurses’ Health Study to prove this point. They were asked about their diet, chronic diseases, mental health and physical limitations.

The result

In total, 16 percent of them were found to be healthy aged women without any chronic disease, physical or memory impairment. However, researchers think that we need more study on this to have more clarity on this link between walnuts and the healthy ageing process.

