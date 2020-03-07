Ajwain aka Carom Seeds: From Diabetes to Asthma, here are the major health benefits of the seeds

Carom aka ajwain seeds: Read on to know the which are the major health benefits of this popular condiment.

Carom seeds which are generally known as Ajwain in India are one of the common kitchen ingredients in India. However, aside from its flavour, the condiment is also consumed for its several health benefits. We know that these greyish-brown seeds are known for curing digestion and gas issues. However, did you know it can help to alleviate signs of major health disorders such as asthma and diabetes? Yes, you read it right! The seeds which are also known for its strong and pungent flavour pack a lot of nutrients.

Speaking of the nutrient profile, the seeds are rich in fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants among others.

Read on to know the major health benefits of carom aka ajwain seeds:

1. Oma water

Ajwain or Oma water is an ayurvedic way to treat a lot of health issues that women face. Right from indigestion during pregnancy to cleaning the uterus to solving irregular periods issue, there are many health benefits of the same. It also boosts metabolism and aids in weight loss.

2. For better skin and hair health

One can reverse skin and hair related issues such as acne scars and greying of hair among others with the help of Ajwain seeds.

3. Aids to maintain blood sugar levels

If you are a diabetic then you can include Ajwain tea after having meals as the same will help to lower blood sugar levels. Ideally, one should consume it around 45 minutes after you have your meals.

4. Boosts immunity

Anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties of the seeds help to boost immunity.

5. Helps to fight asthma and arthritis

Ajwain seeds possess qualities that help them fight arthritis and asthma. One can start including ajwain tea to reduce asthma. For arthritis, soak your feet in warm water and add some seeds or you can apply the paste of the seeds on the joints.

Other health benefits include- relieving digestion issues, aids in deworming, ear and toothache, acts as Mosquito Repellent and also helps to treat common cold among others.

Note: Please consult your physician before making any changes in your diet.

Credits :

Read More