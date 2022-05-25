From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, 5 Yoga poses that celebs include in their fitness routine

Yoga, an age-old practice to gain healthy physical and mental well-being has been buzzing off late. With time, many health aficionados are keeping up with multiple poses of yoga to maintain their health in fine fettle. The same goes with B-town celebrities who have been swearing by yoga since forever as it not only keeps them fit and fab but also assists them to regain consciousness and composed mental health. Divas like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others reiterate the health benefits of yoga to keep motivating their fans to abide by it. Take a look at 5 Yoga poses that celebrities always incorporate into their fitness regime for a healthy mind and body.

1. Sirsasana, Malaika Arora

Yoga has become an integral part of Malaika Arora’s life and being one of the fittest B-town celebs, Malaika keeps on inspiring her fans to take up yoga in their life by acing multiple yoga poses in her posts. The actress nailed Sirsasana in her multiple posts and that too in varied variations. She further lit up her fans with the benefits of the asana with a caption. Sirsasana, also known as the headstand pose is quite beneficial for the overall body as it helps in relieving stress, increases attention, expands the flow of blood towards the head and scalp, and is considered extremely beneficial to treat hair and skin woes.

2. Surya Namaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

When it comes to yoga, Surya Namaskar is a sun salutation and is performed to offer gratitude for the oomph, brightness and positivity it provides in life. The Surya Namaskar encloses a total of 8 asanas that are further beaded into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, right and left. Surya namaskar is completely beneficial to tone up the entire body and ensures a better digestive system while fighting off any mental stress. The yoga pose is extremely beneficial to shed off excess weight and strengthening muscles and joints. Kareena Kapoor Khan is usually seen nailing 108 Surya Namaskars and further set huge fitness inspiration for all her fans out there.

3. Utthan Pristhasana, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Utthan Pristhasana aka lizard pose is one of the best ways to open the hips, hamstrings, groins and hip flexors. The pose focuses on multiple groups of muscles as it provides a range of motions that help in balancing posture while giving you great flexibility. The pose also provides multiple mental benefits including decreasing stress, refining focus and energizing your body. Shilpa Shetty swears by this asana to prepare her body for the rest of the day.

4. Kapotasana or Pigeon Pose, Alia Bhatt

Kapotasana aka pigeon pose works on multiple parts of the body and is known to decrease the pain in the shoulders, back and hips. Moreover, the asana works on flexibility by giving a deep stretch to your spine, thighs, calf muscles, arms, shoulders and hands. B-town actress Alia Bhatt shared her picture of nailing kapotasana with a roller. She also shared a caption which says progress over perfection to keep her all filled out with motivation.

5. Vrikshasana, Sara Ali Khan

Vrikshasana, a standing pose that requires proper balance and concentration, helps in strengthening the leg muscles while progressing the stability in the body. Sara Ali Khan vowed by this pose to reap the maximum benefits like losing weight. Make sure to take care of your breathing while doing this yoga asana.

