Alia Bhatt's weight loss secret has been REVEALED; Check it out

Alia Bhatt is always admired for her bubbly personality who has proven her talent through her skilful acting in different films. Her beauty and fitness secrets have always inspired us. And in such frenzy, we are thrilled to say that Alia Bhatt's weight loss secret has been revealed.

In one of her recent "In my kitchen" series on YouTube, the actress was learning to make a South Indian style Zucchini sabzi. Not only for its taste, but Zucchini is also a beneficial preparation for our health. From weight loss to slowing down the ageing process, zucchini is an excellent vegetable packed with nutrition.

Here are some benefits of Zucchini that you must know about to be in shape like Alia Bhatt.

An instant energy booster

Zucchini contents plenty of folates, vitamin B, riboflavin and they all are fine brain-boosting nutrients. They can also synthesize hormonal functions to control our mood and energy. So, now you must have understood that where Alia gets her supercharged energy from.

Good for weight control and fat loss

This green veggie is a low-calorie food and exceptionally high in water and fibre content, which does wonders for weight loss. A diet full of fibre and water content is good for our digestive system cutting out all the problems from roots. This eventually gives au sense of satiety to keep you away from frequent calorie intake.

Lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels

We all know that green veggies and fruits are the best natural foods to have a check on bad cholesterol and sugar problems and fortunately zucchini does all those functions. It is low in fat and sodium and high in potassium, which regulates the blood flow, prevents clots and cholesterol, stabilises the blood pressure promoting a healthy heart. On top of that, this vegetable has some natural chemical compounds to control insulin secretion in the body.