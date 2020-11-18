All you need to know about early ovarian ageing explains fertility consultant, Dr Bharati Dhorepatil

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune explains all about ovarian ageing

Those facing women early ovarian ageing are asymptomatic with even normal fertility. But, a continuing follicular loss will result in loss of fertility, menstrual irregularity, and even early menopause. Hence, a time-bound treatment should be taken for this. Also, get yourself evaluated early and lead a healthy life.

If you are 29-years-old and on evaluation, your ovaries are 40-years-old. This indicates that your ovaries are ageing faster and is known as early ovarian ageing. Not producing enough eggs will suggest the early ageing of the ovaries. Around 90% of women will have normal functioning of the ovaries while 10% will have a premature ovarian insufficiency. It is a premature depletion of ovarian follicles before the age of 40. Thus, this will indicate the premature ageing of the ovaries.

Nysha Kumawat (name changed), a 17-year-old college student from Mumbai visited with the problem of irregular periods. On evaluation, her ovaries were 1.5 cm and very small. By the time she is 22, according to her age, her number of ovaries will reduce. She will have to plan her married life with pregnancy accordingly.

Premature Ovarian Ageing (POA) can be termed as a poor ovarian reserve in younger women relative to what is expected at any given age. It is often overlooked and leads to infertility. While ageing, one’s OR naturally declines, the number and quality of eggs go down. Thus, one will find it difficult to become pregnant. Hence, those women who choose to get pregnant after 40 will have a tough time conceiving. It is advisable to plan an early pregnancy before 35 years of age. Career Oriented, late marriages, and advance maternal age have implications on Ovarian Ageing.

The symptoms:

If your ovaries fail to function properly and there are no eggs produced then the expert will have to predict this. You will have menopause symptoms like early onset of osteoporosis, cardiovascular and liver problems, bone loss, back and knee pain, diabetes, sexual dysfunction, low self-esteem, and even depression. To top it all, you may feel older and there will be a loss of fertility.

The causes of early ovarian ageing:

Though the exact cause is unknown it can be genetic, if the mother gets menopause early then the daughter may get it early as well. Also, autoimmune conditions like hypothyroidism and X chromosome abnormality can also be the culprits. Similarly, one’s ethnicity can also be the reason. Women of South East Asia have an early menopause and this has been scientifically proved. Those women who take radiation and chemotherapy treatment, smoke, or even work at chemical factories will also encounter this problem.

Detection:

Depending on the age of menopause, the fertility period is not the same as all. It is necessary to evaluate these women early and suggest a time-bound treatment plan. Complete body evaluation is essential to diagnose it. Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) test is recommended as it can be described as a simple blood test to analyze a woman's ovarian reserve and diagnose problems like PCOD, early menopause, or low ovarian reserve. Even sonography and blood test can be helpful. Hence, one will have to go for a check-up at the age of 30.

Treatment:

Treatment should be time-bound and if there are fewer eggs then those women encountering the problem must go for early pregnancy. Premature ovarian insufficiency and failure is a growing concern in the general population. Lifestyle modifications in general like no smoking will help. In 35-40 years of family planning, ask the doctor about how much time you have and opt for a blood test like AMH, in case of scanty menses.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly shares a heartbreaking story of losing a child as she sheds light on Prematurity Day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×