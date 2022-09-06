All you need to know about fennel seeds for weight loss

We are aware of how challenging it is to go to the gym, maintain discipline in your weight loss plan, and work out each day. It might be challenging to find time for a weight loss journey with our demanding lifestyles. But don't worry, even though exercise is crucial, there are still many options available for your weight loss journey. One of these options, according to dietician Vidhi Chawla, is fennel seeds. Fennel seeds, also known as saunf, are consumed as mouth fresheners or even added to curries and other dishes to add flavour. They have a number of health advantages and can also treat a number of conditions like digestive problems, asthma, gastric issues, etc.

How can fennel seeds help you lose weight ?

1) Because fennel seeds are high in fibre and minerals, consuming them makes you feel full and prevents overeating or food cravings. As a result, fewer calories are consumed, which causes weight loss. It enhances your body's ability to absorb vitamins and minerals, which lowers the amount of fat in your body.

2)Fennel seeds assist you maintain a healthy metabolism and aid in toxin removal from the body. Additionally, it contains a number of minerals and antioxidants that shield your body against oxidative stress-related diseases including diabetes and obesity. All of these aids in weight loss.

3) It promotes water retention, has appetite-suppressing essential oils, and keeps your gut healthy by secreting gastric enzymes. Maintaining good digestive and gut health is essential for weight maintenance.

4) The appropriate amount of fennel seeds might be quite good for your body's detoxification and weight loss. You'll have more energy throughout the day, which will aid in weight loss.

-Add fennel seeds to heated water.

- Boil it for 5 minutes.

- After the gas is turned off, pour the liquid into a glass.

- The fennel seeds can alternatively be strained or eaten whole.

- Lemon is another option.

5) Consume this first thing in the morning as it will help you have regular bowel movements and maintain a healthy digestive system.

Fennel seeds have many other health advantages besides just helping you lose weight, so be patient for the results as mentioned. You can also consume the seeds with water, in powder form, or by adding them to vegetables and curries.