Almond Butter VS Peanut Butter: Which is better and healthier?

Almond Butter VS Peanut Butter: Both are loaded with several nutrients, however, which is better when compared? Read on to find out.

Nuts and nut butters are health and fitness enthusiasts' favourite as they are packed with proteins and healthy fats among others. While healthy fats lead to better skin, hair, metabolism, energy, and immunity, proteins are one of the most important nutrients which our body needs for overall growth and development. These butters work great as pre and post-workout food. And generally too one should include them in daily diet to get protein and other vital nutrients. Coming to nut butters, many people include them in their daily diet. While some people like to directly eat it by spreading it on top of bread or fruit some like to add them in meals, smoothies, and yogurt among others.

Peanut butter has been kind of staple, however, lately, other nut butters such as almond butter have been gaining a lot of popularity. Be it AB or PB, one should make sure to buy nut butters which are natural and organic. Before buying them make sure to check whether they have extra sugar, hydrogenated oils or additives. If you cannot find any organic one then simply make them at home. The best part is that preparing them is super easy. Check out this link to know how to make peanut butter at home. Also, one should keep in mind that nut butters are high in calories, so keep a track on the intake and always remember when it comes to nut butter, little goes long way.

Peanut butter vs Almond Butter: Read on to know more which is better.

Peanut butter

In comparison to almond butter, this variant of nut butter has more protein and less fat. Also, it is relatively cheaper and easily available. While PB has polyunsaturated fatty acids PUFAs, while AB is known for its monounsaturated fatty acids aka MUFAs.

Almond butter

Coming to almond butter, aside from proteins and fats, they are also a great source of magnesium, iron, vitamin E, riboflavin, and calcium. This type of butter has double the amount of fiber in comparison to peanut butter. It also contains less saturated fats and more unsaturated fats. The downside of AB is that the price of it is typically higher.

Which is healthier and better?

From the above, it seems AB is better as it has certain health advantages over PB by having more vitamins, minerals, and fiber. However, both of them are equally healthy and should be included in the diet as our body needs all essential nutrients and we can derive from varied nuts.

