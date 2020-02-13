Almond Milk: Check out 5 health benefits of this lactose free milk variant

Almond Milk: Want to know the health benefits of the milk's alternative, then read on.

Ketogenic aka Keto diet followers often resort to this variant of milk as it is not only nutritious but low carb and low cal. It has several nutrients such as calcium, riboflavin, Thiamin, magnesium, vitamin E and vitamin D among others. For the unversed, almond milk is a liquid made from blended almonds. One can soak the almonds overnight in water to soften them up. Later, blend and strain it, voila, you will get the milk alternative. I would recommend preparing this milk variant at home instead of going for store-bought, as those have more water, preservatives and rice milk among others. How much is the recommended intake of this milk? As per reports, a healthy portion of this milk variant is around 250ml. One can prepare cereal, smoothie, tea and coffee among others a and incorporate in your diet throughout the day.

Today we are talking about the health benefits of this milk variant.

1. Low in calories and sugar

Being low in carbs and sugar, this is quite suitable for diabetics. The same does not spike blood sugar levels. Also, it is low in calories, so dieters can include this type of milk.

2. Lactose-free milk

Many people are unable to digest lactose (a form of sugar) in milk. So, if you too have the condition of Lactose intolerance, then you include this alternative as it is naturally lactose-free. Did you know Lactose intolerance is estimated to affect around 75% of people around the world?

3. Strengthen bones

Being rich in calcium and Vitamin D, the same helps them reduce the chances of osteoporosis. If you are vegan then can rejoice, as it is a good vegan source of calcium.

4. Reduce the chances of heart disease

As per several studies, consumption of nuts on a daily basis can reduce the chances of heart ailments. The same is due to the same being high in vitamin E and healthy fats. The levels of bad or LDL cholesterol also goes down thanks to nuts and nut-based products. So, drink it daily as it promotes better heart health.

5. Supports the immune system

Almonds, as mentioned are a great source of Vitamin E and the same is an antioxidant. For the unversed, antioxidants help to fight free radicals which can damage our organs. Also, Vitamin D's presence helps to build a better immune system.

Note: Do not consume almond milk if you have nut allergy.

