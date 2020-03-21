Almond Milk vs Cow Milk: Which is better and healthier?

Almond Milk vs Cow Milk: Want to know nutritional profile of these milk variants and which is better and healthier? Then read on.

Milk, be it plant-based or dairy, should be incorporated in diet on a daily basis as they packed with several essential nutrients. Each type of milk has its advantages and disadvantages when we consider any person’s diet, nutritional needs, and taste preferences among others. Also, nowadays we have a lot of options such as whole milk, skim (fat-free), and even lactose-free milk. As per your dietary or allergy concerns, one can choose milk preference. Many people, especially those, who are lactose intolerant, are switching from dairy-based milk to plant-based ones.

For example, many are choosing almond, soy or coconut milk over buffalo or cow's milk. They’re becoming more available across the world due to the demand. The plant-based milk are touted as healthier and low in carbs. What is the truth? Nutritionally speaking, almond milk and skimmed cow’s milk are very similar. The fat and salt content are the same but they differ on protein and Vitamin D levels. While almond milk is more enriched in Vitamin D, cow milk has more protein.

Almond Mik VS Cow Milk: Let's dig deeper and find more about these milk variants.

Cow milk

Cow’s milk is one of the common beverages. It contains protein, carbohydrates, fats, calcium, riboflavin and vitamin B12 among others. For the unversed, cow’s milk has 8 g of protein, which is more than a hard-boiled egg, 300 mg of calcium and 400 mg of potassium, a nutrient that many of us are lacking.

Speaking of its drawbacks, a cup of whole milk contains 149 calories, which is quite high and it also has saturated fat. For the unversed, this type of fat is linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. However, one can go for low-fat versions.

Almond milk

Almond milk is vegan, lactose-free, low in calories, and contains no saturated fat. Also, it is environmentally unsustainable. This type of milk is made by blending almonds and water and straining out the solids leftover. Talking about the nutrient profile, unsweetened almond milk contains 40 calories, 3 grams of fat, 0 grams of sugar and only 1 gram of protein. It doesn't naturally contain calcium, but it is usually fortified.

It also contains fiber, vitamin E and healthy monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) among others. Speaking of its shortcomings, many brands add flavours and sugar to milk. It is a poor source of protein and it may contain carrageenan which can lead to digestion issues. It is also expensive than cow's milk.

Almond Mik VS Cow Milk: Which is better?

Actually it depends on a person’s dietary requirements, allergies and ethical values among others. If you are lactose intolerant or concerned about animal welfare than almond milk can be your pick. Cow’s milk, on the other hand, is rich in protein and calcium and has been consumed since time immemorialsafely. Both of them can be incorporated in the daily diet, however, keep a check on the portion size of cow's milk because of calories and fat content. And make sure to go for additive and sugar-free almond milk.

