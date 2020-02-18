Alzheimer's Disease: Here are some early signs of this brain disease

Alzheimer's is a brain disease which leads to dementia and has no cure, but spotting the signs early can help a person get the right treatment and prolong their brain functions as well mental health and independence.

Alzheimer's is a disease which impacts your brain and causes a decline in memory, reasoning and thinking abilities. It is a form of dementia which means that there's a loss of memory as well as mental capabilities which can make it difficult for a person to get through their day to day life. This brain disease is known to impact adult who are 60 years old and above but early onset of this disease usually happens in their 40s or 50s. At such an age, it can be very difficult to get a proper diagnosis but this brain disease has become common due to extreme and prolonged stress which can lead to dementia. This disease causes our brain cells to die and degenerate or waste away.

As this disease progresses, it leads to a major decline in a person's memory as well as their personality. It often reaches a point where they begin forgetting their loved ones as well as who they are. There is no cure for this disease, but medications can often aid a person in maintaining their brain function and remaining independent but not for too long.

Here are some signs of Alzheimer's disease .

1. The biggest signs of Alzheimer's is a loss of memory. It may begin with being forgetful and forgetting where you've kept your keys or missing out on plans and then goes on to forgetting important dates and events.

2. A lot of people often find it difficult to plan things and solve problems. Dealing with numbers and handling bills and accounts can be very difficult for someone with Alzheimer's.

3. People with Alzheimer's often tend to feel confused and have a lack of concentration. It begins with getting confused with why they walked into a room to getting lost on road to having difficulty in concentrating when driving or reading.

4. People often forget all about the dates and time and locations. Many people with Alzheimer's tend to forget where they are or what year it is or about the events occurring around them. AD patients also tend to misplace things or forget where they kept something.

5. Alzheimer's can also make it difficult for a person to communicate and hold a conversation. People might forget words or pause too much or forget how to finish a sentence. People often end up repeating the same sentences and having the same conversation due to this.

6. The degenerating brain cells can lead to difficulty in making decisions and cause people to make the wrong choices or decisions causing losses in life or finances.

7. Alzheimer's can also cause a person to withdraw from social event and hobbies and over time these people lose their true personality and the sense of who they are. They experience confusion, mood swings, anxiety, fear, irritability and other such mood and personality-related problems

