Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Fitness equipment you need to bring the gym to your home

With the doors to the gym closed, here are 5 products you need to kick starts your fitness journey at home. Check it out!

The fitness mantra is all about consistency, proper diet and perseverance dedication towards your routine. To aid you to master the perfect posture and assist you in gaining the required benefits we have 5 fitness products that you need by your side while working out. Each of these products makes sure you don’t miss your gym. So head on to shopping and give yourself a useful fitness product to create balance and improve your health.

Resistance tube bands

You can use the resistance bands with ankle straps and door attachment to exercising while you work out. Whether you are a beginner or a professional athlete, you can find the suitable intensity of your workout with this product. They are also the perfect resistance bands for legs and butt, glute/leg training, toning your chest, abs, biceps and burning fat. It also helps you to improve flexibility and look just the way you want to!

Price: Rs 1299

Deal of the Day: Rs 899

Fitness rope

This double toning tube is specifically designed to challenge your core muscles. Adaptable for multiple fitness levels, whether you're a beginner or an expert, resistance bands are for you. These bands are ideal for a wide variety of fitness-related uses, including physical therapy, weight loss, pilates, muscle toning, muscle strengthening, stretching, rehabilitation and general health and fitness.

Price: Rs 999

Deal of the Day: Rs 358

Push up bars & ab roller

By training with the push-up bars, your range of motion will be increased, and you will be able to target muscles more effectively. The handles are covered by soft and comfortable foam, which ensures the slip-resistance. The ergonomic design will help to reduce the pressure or injury on your wrist.

Price: Rs 799

Deal of the Day: Rs 549

Abdomen press leg support

Fitness foam knee pad is included for comfort workout at home. Strengthens and Tones your entire body with this fitness product. It can be used to train the Abdomen, slip the waist and reduce abdominal fat when you have an abdominal workout.

Price: Rs 949

Deal of the Day: Rs 629

Yoga ball

Yoga ball is a perfect addition to your home exercise equipment to improve your core and overall strength.his stability ball saves time and energy with the quick inflation foot pump included in the package. Tone and sculpt your shoulders, arms, hips, thighs and other muscle groups with this swiss ball.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal of the Day: Rs 619

Get your fitness product and start your fitness right away as a healthy body and healthy mind follows you!

