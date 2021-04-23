Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Lockdown essentials from Amazon to make your home quarantine hours productive
Locked inside your homes again with the same depressed feel? Well, we got a year to make it better but the condition has only become worse. Hoping that at least this lockdown will make the condition better and hoping that all of you have gotten vaccinated, let's stay healthy and safe. Meanwhile do not waste the precious time you have got in your hands. Here 5 essential products you must have to make the quarantine days fun and fab.
Car Care Cloth
Make use of this time to clean your vehicles and make them look brand new. This cleaning cloth has a magnetic effect that lifts and traps dirt resulting in surfaces getting clean and streak-free. It is very fine, strong and doesn't leave lint on the surface after cleaning.
Laptop Table
Since our work from home culture has still not ended, a laptop table is a must for every working man and woman, also for school and college students to sit and work comfortably. It comes with an inbuilt mobile cum tablet holder that helps you organize your mobile devices and increases your productivity by allowing you to pass unimportant calls or emails.
Read a book
And of course, reading is one wonderful skill that you can develop instead of wasting your time scrolling through Instagram. This book called Essential Items is a beautifully crafted set of observations on the state of the nation during the difficult months of the lockdown in India.
Honey Crunch Muesli
Let's eat something healthy and tasty for our everyday breakfast. Since most restaurants are closed and it's better not to eat from the outdoors, this easy cook brunch option can be ideal for you. Best served with a bowl of milk with your favourite fruit or with yoghurt, chopped apple, and dates for an energising start to your day!
Chikki Jar
Rich in proteins and very nutritious, peanut chikki is also a source of antioxidants, so you can easily make them a part of your daily calendar and get the best out of them. These crushed peanuts roasted to perfection and fused with the best quality jaggery is definitely a must-have while binging on your Netflix series.
